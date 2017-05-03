Hillary Clinton tied “The Handmaid’s Tale” into her Planned Parenthood anniversary speech on Tuesday night.

The 1985 dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, now a Hulu series, has viewers imagining what the nation would be like if the tale’s oppressive regime became a current reality. Clinton mentioned the “cautionary tale” during her speech about the future of women’s health care under the Trump administration while addressing a group at Pier 36 in Manhattan.

After acknowledging the “progress that so many generations have fought so hard for” during the organization’s past 100 years, Clinton drew her attention to the book and 10-episode series that has captivated audiences.

“What a time it is to be holding this centennial. Just ask those who’ve been watching ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ a book I read and was captivated by years ago,” Clinton said.

While not suggesting the nation is close to slipping into “this dystopian future,” Clinton noted that the show has sparked “important conversations about women’s rights and autonomy.”

In the series, starring Elizabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley, “handmaids” (fertile women) are stripped of their rights.

“It is not too late for us,” Clinton continued. “But we have to encourage the millions of women and men who support Planned Parenthood to keep fighting.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was renewed for a second season by Hulu on Wednesday.