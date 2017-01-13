"Homeland" is bringing the action to Bed-Stuy... and beyond.

The sixth and latest season of the Showtime series, which is primarily set in Brooklyn, filmed at various locations across the city.

See how many of these NYC locations you recognize when the series premieres on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Inside Carrie Mathison's apartment, Greenpoint Manhattan-native Claire Danes, who plays C.I.A. agent Carrie Mathison, finds her character exploring the city she calls home in the show's latest season. Mathison lives in a Bed-Stuy brownstone with her daughter, Franny (McKenna Keane), and works in an office nearby in Williamsburg. When the season picks up, she's (temporarily) left her private agent life behind her to work at a pro bono law firm. While the brownstone is technically in Bed-Stuy, the interior shots were recreated inside Greenpoint's Cine Magic East River Studios at 11 Kent St. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden) Manhattan-native Claire Danes, who plays C.I.A. agent Carrie Mathison, finds her character exploring the city she calls home in the show's latest season. Mathison lives in a Bed-Stuy brownstone with her daughter, Franny (McKenna Keane), and works in an office nearby in Williamsburg. When the season picks up, she's (temporarily) left her private agent life behind her to work at a pro bono law firm. While the brownstone is technically in Bed-Stuy, the interior shots were recreated inside Greenpoint's Cine Magic East River Studios at 11 Kent St. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden)

Apartment facade, Bed-Stuy In a not-so-shocking turn of events Peter Quinn, played by Rupert Friend, is alive after the fifth season's sarin poisoning cliffhanger -- which was spoiled when fans watched the season's first episode after an early release. Expect Quinn to spend lots of time hanging around Mathison's Bed-Stuy apartment. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden) In a not-so-shocking turn of events Peter Quinn, played by Rupert Friend, is alive after the fifth season's sarin poisoning cliffhanger -- which was spoiled when fans watched the season's first episode after an early release. Expect Quinn to spend lots of time hanging around Mathison's Bed-Stuy apartment. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden)

Marcy Projects, Bed-Stuy A newcomer to the show, J. Mallory McCree plays Mathison's new client, Sekou Bah. McCree's plotline brought the cast and filming crew to the Marcy Projects on Park Avenue in Bed-Stuy, where his character lives. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden) A newcomer to the show, J. Mallory McCree plays Mathison's new client, Sekou Bah. McCree's plotline brought the cast and filming crew to the Marcy Projects on Park Avenue in Bed-Stuy, where his character lives. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Inside Bah's apartment, Greenpoint While all exterior shots were filmed at the Marcy Projects, interior scenes weren't. Bah's subsidized apartment was recreated inside the Greenpoint studio. (Credit: Showtime / Jo Jo Whilden) While all exterior shots were filmed at the Marcy Projects, interior scenes weren't. Bah's subsidized apartment was recreated inside the Greenpoint studio. (Credit: Showtime / Jo Jo Whilden)

Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, midtown In a timely series of events mirroring the nation's real-life political timeline, there's a new president-elect in town in season 6. Elizabeth Keane, played by Elizabeth Marvel, spends lots of time at the upscale Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel at 111 E. 48th St. in midtown. But, following in suit with the rest of the NYC filming locations, only exterior shots of the hotel were filmed in Manhattan. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden) In a timely series of events mirroring the nation's real-life political timeline, there's a new president-elect in town in season 6. Elizabeth Keane, played by Elizabeth Marvel, spends lots of time at the upscale Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel at 111 E. 48th St. in midtown. But, following in suit with the rest of the NYC filming locations, only exterior shots of the hotel were filmed in Manhattan. (Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden)