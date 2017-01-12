New York City has been a prime killing ground for cinema's slashers, monsters, ghosts and murderous creeps.

Here are 13 films set in the city that are guaranteed to shock, scare, creep you out or make you laugh.

'Jacob's Ladder' (1990) This creepy, psychological film is set in Williamsburg. Tim Robbins plays a mentally scarred Vietnam War veteran who's caught between life and death. (Credit: Carolco Pictures)

'Basket Case' (1982) Here's a good plot: Duane keeps his deformed, deranged, separated Siamese twin Belial in a picnic basket. The twins are on a murderous mission, and things get even more twisted when Belial becomes jealous of his brother's romantic ambitions. New York City is squalid in the film, somehow making the entire movie all the more disquieting and horrifying. (Credit: Rugged Films Inc.)

'Inferno' (1980) Italian film master Dario Argento set part of his 1980 horror film in Manhattan. If you're into creepy score and operatic gore, "Inferno" is for you. (Credit: Produzioni Intersound)

'Maniac' (1980) A schizophrenic loner stalks the city, killing and scalping women ... to use their hair as wigs for mannequins. Don't watch it before big plans -- this horror film may leave you too scared to leave your apartment. (Credit: Magnum Motion Pictures Inc. )

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968) Childbirth was never the same after "Rosemary's Baby" came out in 1968. In the film, Mia Farrow plays a New York mom who becomes pregnant with the offspring of Satan. The movie, which takes place mostly in a Manhattan apartment, has been hailed as a classic. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

'Ghostbusters' (1984 and 2016) Yes, it is a comedy, but "Ghostbusters" is also creepy (sort of). Whether it'll make you scream, or make you laugh, this 1984 film is still one of the best spooky flicks to feature NYC. Can't get enough of this ghost-fighting team? Watch the 2016 remake featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

'Sisters' (1973) Margot Kidder plays separated Siamese twins -- one of whom turns out to be a killer -- in this Brian De Palma-directed horror thriller. Bonus: The film is Staten Island-based. (Credit: American International Pictures)

'The Sentinel' (1977) What happens when you find out the Brooklyn brownstone you just moved into was built over the Gates of Hell? That's the burning question in "The Sentinel," starring Ava Gardner. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

'Wait Until Dark' (1967) Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman who becomes trapped in her own New York City home and is terrorized by three men. Warner Bros. encouraged theaters to turn off the house lights and plunge the audience into complete darkness during the movie's last eight minutes. Feel free to do the same at home! (Credit: Warner Bros. )

'Wolfen' (1981) A Manhattan detective investigates a series of brutal killings and learns they are the work of a wolf-like species that is far more advanced than humans. With human flesh-eating wolf-like creatures, how can this not be scary? (Credit: Orion Pictures)

'The Hunger' (1981) "The Hunger" starring David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon, stylishly deals with vampires, including one that came from Egypt thousands of years ago to live in New York City. Why not? (Credit: MGM / UA)

'Zombie' (1979) "Zombie," released in 1979, was directed by Italian horror master Lucio Fulci. It features a classic scene of the undead lumbering across the Brooklyn Bridge. (Credit: Variety Film Production)

'Vampire in Brooklyn' (1995) Wes Craven and Eddie Murphy make a movie -- what could possibly go wrong? Well, Murphy's hair for starters. After you've been terrified by the other flicks on this list, why not sit back and have a good laugh as you watch Murphy play a Caribbean-born vampire searching for a mate in Brooklyn? (Credit: Paramount Pictures)