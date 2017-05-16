Broadway darling Idina Menzel is returning to the New York City stage.

The “Wicked” star, whose fame for her Tony-winning performance as Elphaba in the “Wizard of Oz” spinoff musical was eclipsed by her vocals in Disney’s 2013 phenomenon “Frozen,” will tread the boards in “Skintight.”

The off-Broadway play, written by Joshua Harmon, begins preview performances on May 31, 2018, at the Laura Pels Theatre. It will officially open June 21, 2018, for a limited engagement through August 26, 2018.

The comedy-drama, commissioned by Roundabout Theatre’s Roundabout Underground, will be directed by Daniel Aukin, who also directed Harmon’s “Bad Jews” in 2013.

The Roundabout Underground program is part of the theater company’s New Play Initiative, with the mission to assist emerging playwrights with the production of brand-new works.

Ticket availability and release dates have yet to be announced.

Menzel most recently performed on the NYC stage in the 2014 musical “If/Then,” which earned her a Tony nomination.