They may not be Beyoncé, but the performers for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies are shaping up to be an eclectic and entertaining bunch.

While 16-year-old opera singer Jackie Evancho has been given the honor of performing the national anthem at Trump's swearing-in ceremony, other artists, including Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, have been tapped for a concert to be held the night before.

But some performers have had second thoughts. Jennifer Holliday, who won a Tony for the original run of Dreamgirls, said she was dropping out of the festivities to "stand with the LGBT Community." Holliday has performed at inaugural festivities for several presidents on both sides of the aisle in the past.

And The B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen tribute act, announced Monday that they would no longer perform at a New Jersey inaugural ball. Springsteen has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

"Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band," the band said in a statement to Springsteen fan magazine Backstreets.

Here's a look at who will be performing and when.

The Rockettes The Radio City Rockettes will perform at the inauguration, The Madison Square Garden Company said. But, according to reports, one of the Rockettes posted on her Instagram that she feels "embarrassed and disappointed" about the decision. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) The Radio City Rockettes will perform at the inauguration, The Madison Square Garden Company said. But, according to reports, one of the Rockettes posted on her Instagram that she feels "embarrassed and disappointed" about the decision. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Jackie Evancho Teenage opera singer Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at Trump's inauguration. The 16-year-old got her start on the show "America's Got Talent," coming in second in 2010. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi) Teenage opera singer Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem at Trump's inauguration. The 16-year-old got her start on the show "America's Got Talent," coming in second in 2010. (Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi)

Mormon Tabernacle Choir The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at the swearing-in ceremony, the group confirmed on Dec. 22, 2016. "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, in a statement. "We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." (Credit: Getty Images / George Frey) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at the swearing-in ceremony, the group confirmed on Dec. 22, 2016. "The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U.S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, in a statement. "We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." (Credit: Getty Images / George Frey)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Toby Keith Country singer Toby Keith will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Country singer Toby Keith will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

3 Doors Down Rock band 3 Doors Down will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano) Rock band 3 Doors Down will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Lee Greenwood Lee Greenwood, the man behind the song "God Bless the USA," will perform at Trump's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Greenwood is an award-winning country music star with over 30 albums to his name. (Credit: Getty Images / Terry Wyatt) Lee Greenwood, the man behind the song "God Bless the USA," will perform at Trump's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Greenwood is an award-winning country music star with over 30 albums to his name. (Credit: Getty Images / Terry Wyatt)

The Piano Guys The Piano Guys will be performing during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Their music has been described as "classical crossover" and "orchestral pop." The band will also perform at one of the "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls" on Jan. 20, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Handout) The Piano Guys will be performing during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Their music has been described as "classical crossover" and "orchestral pop." The band will also perform at one of the "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls" on Jan. 20, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Handout) (Credit: Handout)

Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald (The Frontmen of Country) Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas," Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart," left, and Richie McDonald of "Lonestar," right, are slated to perform together at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Tim Rushlow will also perform at one of the "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls" on Jan. 20, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond; Frederick Breedon IV) Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of "Little Texas," Larry Stewart of "Restless Heart," left, and Richie McDonald of "Lonestar," right, are slated to perform together at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Tim Rushlow will also perform at one of the "Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls" on Jan. 20, 2017, the inaugural committee said. (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond; Frederick Breedon IV) (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond; Frederick Breedon IV)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

DJ Ravidrums DJ Ravidrums has been tapped to perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Ravidrums is known for simultaneously DJing and drumming live. He performed at the 2009 Academy Awards and has worked with several artists, from Britney Spears to Pitbull. (Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay) DJ Ravidrums has been tapped to perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, 2017. Ravidrums is known for simultaneously DJing and drumming live. He performed at the 2009 Academy Awards and has worked with several artists, from Britney Spears to Pitbull. (Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay)