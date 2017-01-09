It was hard for at least two people at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards to keep straight the titles of two nominated films.

NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly referred to "Hidden Figures" as "Hidden Fences" in her red carpet interview with Pharrell Williams, who is nominated for a Globe for his work on the soundtrack.

As if that wasn't bad enough, presenter Michael Keaton made the exact same flub during the ceremony as he announced the nominees for best supporting actress in a film: He referred to Octavia Spencer as a "Hidden Fences" nominee -- confusing her film with "Fences," for which Viola Davis was nominated and won in that category -- just as Bush Hager did.

Twitter users, including some celebrities, were quick to jump on the error, particularly considering "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" are both films with primarily African-American casts.

See what they had to say about #HiddenFences.