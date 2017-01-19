HIGHLIGHTS The upcoming series, ‘Manifesto,’ is about the FBI’s hunt for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber

Production begins Jan. 30, but no airdate has been released

Comic actress Jane Lynch, best known as Sue Sylvester on “Glee” and for Christopher Guest films, including “Best in Show,” will take on a dramatic role as Attorney General Janet Reno in the upcoming Discovery series “Manifesto.”

The network announced Thursday that three-time Emmy Award-winner Lynch 60, would join Paul Bettany, Sam Worthington, Chris Noth and Keisha Castle-Hughes in the drama about the FBI’s hunt for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

Production begins in Atlanta on Jan. 30. No airdate has been announced. Reno, who died in November at age 78, served under President Bill Clinton as the nation’s first female attorney general.