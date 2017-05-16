Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony, ABC announced on Tuesday. This marks the first time since 1992 that someone has hosted the Oscars for two consecutive years.

“Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to . . . the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, [producers] Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd,” said Kimmel in a statement.

Kimmel also brought up the best picture snafu when the wrong winner was announced at the Feb. 26 ceremony.

“If you think we screwed up the ending this year,” he said, “wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!”

The Oscars will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.