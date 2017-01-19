André Holland plays

André Holland plays "Youngblood" and Carra Patterson plays "Rena" in August Wilson's "Jitney." (Credit: Joan Marcus)

Comments

More like this

Celine Dion, who sang the title track for Celine Dion to sing new track for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ ‘Oh, Hello’ being filmed, more theater news Jane Lynch has been cast as Janet Reno Jane Lynch to play Janet Reno in new series

Comments