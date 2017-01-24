John Carroll Lynch, left, and Nick Offerman star

John Carroll Lynch, left, and Nick Offerman star in "The Founder." (Credit: Daniel McFadden)

Comments

More like this

Kylie Jenner announced an upcoming New York City Kylie Jenner teases new pop-up location in the city Stephen Colbert, set to host the 2017 Emmy Meet your Emmys host, Stephen Colbert Juan Carlos Hernandez and Selenis Leyva star in ‘OITNB’ star Selenis Leyva takes the stage for ‘Hector’

Comments