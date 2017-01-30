It may still be cold outside, but the rock concert thaw has begun.

John Mayer will bring his world tour to Madison Square Garden on April 4, as he rolls out music from his upcoming “The Search for Everything” one wave at a time. The first EP of songs, including the hit “Love on the Weekend,” has already topped the charts. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Mayer’s pal Eric Clapton has decided to add another run of 50th anniversary shows at Madison Square Garden following the overwhelming demand for his shows there on March 19 and 20. Clapton will now also play The Garden on Sept. 7 and 8, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday through Ticketmaster.