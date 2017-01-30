John Mayer is planning a Madison Square Garden

John Mayer is planning a Madison Square Garden concert on April 4. (Credit: Getty Images )

Comments

More like this

Evan Rachel Wood, left, and Zach Villa are Report: 'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood engaged Rihanna took to Twitter on Monday morning to Rihanna tweets first look at all-female 'Ocean's 8' cast Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in Will ‘La La Land’ be the 11th musical to win best picture?

Comments