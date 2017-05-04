Interest in “Natasha, Pierre and Great Comet of 1812” ought to spike now that it has received 12 Tony nominations, the most of any new Broadway musical. In case you are interested in checking it out, be forewarned that Josh Groban will miss 10 upcoming performances, including those from May 4 to 9. In his place, the show’s writer, Dave Malloy (who appeared in the show’s original off-Broadway production) will step into the role of Pierre.

Britney Spears musical being contemplated

Can you imagine a musical built around “Oops! ... I Did It Again,” “Toxic” and “... Baby One More Time”? Jerry Mitchell (director and choreographer of “Kinky Boots”) is meeting with Britney Spears’ business reps to explore whether a feel-good jukebox musical in the style of “Mamma Mia!” can be built around her pop hits, as reported by Forbes. One can only hope the musical will include a head shaving sequence and a disastrous performance at the VMAs.

‘Freaky Friday’ musical headed for TV

Disney’s musical adaptation of “Freaky Friday” (which recently received a regional premiere and a cast album) will next be adapted into a made-for-TV movie, as per a casting notice. The musical was written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey of “Next to Normal.” It is worth noting that the 1972 novel “Freaky Friday” was penned by Mary Rodgers, who composed “Once Upon a Mattress” and was the daughter of Richard Rodgers.

NEA to survive rest of fiscal year

The ultimate fate of the National Endowment for the Arts remains uncertain following President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to eliminate all of its funding. But for the present time, Congress has approved its funding through the rest of the current fiscal year, as part of the current spending bill. Debate over its long-term future will likely intensify in upcoming weeks. The NEA provides crucial grant money to theater groups throughout New York City and the rest of the country.

Initial casting announced for Senate confirmation drama

The cast of the Public Theater’s one-night staged reading of Nicolas Kent’s new play based on President Trump’s Senate Confirmation Hearings (“All the President’s Men?”) will include Ellen Burstyn (Elizabeth Warren), Aasif Mandvi (Scott Pruitt), Denis O’Hare (Lindsey Graham), David Remnick (Al Franken) and Ron Rifkin (Bernie Sanders). The event will take place at Town Hall on May 11. It is being co-produced with London’s National Theatre.

Play based on Warhol-Capote conversations set for premiere

“Warhol Capote,” a new play by Rob Roth culled from preserved recordings of conversations between Andy Warhol and Truman Capote in the 1970s, will receive its world premiere in September at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge. It turns out that the two counterculture icons were attempting to write a play together at the time.

‘Charlie’ taking the chocolate factory on tour

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” received no Tony nominations this week, but it’s currently doing great business on Broadway and is expected to attract family audiences for some time. On Monday, the show’s producers announced that a national tour will launch in September of next year and that it is booking dates through at least the summer of 2020. Given that the Broadway production is surprisingly short on scenic design, it shouldn’t be too hard to take it on tour.

Spotted ...

Katy Perry and Morgan Freeman at “Dear Evan Hansen” ... Michael Moore and Hugh Jackman at “A Doll’s House, Part 2” ... Robert De Niro at “Present Laughter.”