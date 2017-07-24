Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour on Monday.

An announcement on his website said the pop sensation was canceling the rest of his tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months,” the statement said. “He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

The cancellation will affect 14 dates in North America and Asia through Oct. 10.

Although there were no New York City stops on the “Purpose” tour, Bieber was slated to perform at nearby MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

All tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded, according to Bieber's official website.

The Canadian singer kicked off the tour in March 2016 and has performed more than 150 shows across Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and parts of Asia.

With Reuters