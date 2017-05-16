Pop star Katy Perry will be a judge on the revived “American Idol,” ABC announced Tuesday. The network, at a presentation in Manhattan, confirmed earlier reports that the singer was going to be named first.

Perry had remained silent on social media until late Tuesday afternoon, when she tweeted: "SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the [🎶] MUSIC [🎶] [👁] you at auditions [❗]"

In a statement from the network, Perry was more verbose. “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

ABC's president of entertainment Channing Dungey, who delivered the news at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, said in the release that he too is "thrilled" to have Perry in the lineup.

"We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams," Dungey said.

And she's a big name to have up front, for sure, a Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer who has transcended the label of mere singer to join the "brands" – J.Lo, Mariah Carey – who have warmed the judges' seats in past seasons. No word yet on who might join her.

Longtime "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest appears close to signing a deal to return, Variety reported last week.