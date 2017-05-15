Pop star Katy Perry reportedly is about to be announced as the first judge on ABC’s revived “American Idol.”

Billboard magazine Sunday said it had confirmed a report first published at TMZ.com saying that the “Rise” and “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, had nearly completed negotiations to headline the long-running singing competition, which ended its 15-season run on Fox last year. ABC announced on May 9 that it had acquired the rights to the series.

Both outlets said ABC is expected to announce Perry Tuesday at its “upfronts,” the networks’ traditional spring gatherings with advertising executives and press to announce new-season lineups. ABC has said “American Idol” would return during the 2017-2018 season.

An ABC representative declined to comment to Billboard on the report, and Perry has said nothing on social media.

TMZ said “American Idol” producers began courting Perry after negotiations with three-time Grammy Award-winner Kelly Clarkson — the first “American Idol” winner, in 2002 — did not reach fruition. While the series’ longtime host, Ryan Seacrest, recently began co-hosting the morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Variety reported on Wednesday that he nonetheless was in advanced talks about the possibility of returning.

The remaining two judges would likely be a songwriter and a music producer, TMZ said. Industry analysts have observed that the high-priced stars generally hired as judges on “American Idol” — including Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki Minaj, Steven Tyler and, for its final three seasons, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban — had contributed to the show becoming extremely expensive to produce, prompting its cancellation.

Perry has been a guest judge on the original UK version of the singing competition “The X Factor.” According to Billboard, she has turned down “multiple eight-figure offers” to be a judge/mentor on NBC’s “The Voice.”