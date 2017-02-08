Keanu Reeves talks revenge, action in his return

Keanu Reeves talks revenge, action in his return to "John Wick," which hits theaters Friday, Feb. 10. (Credit: Niko Tavernise)

Comments

More like this

Rachel Keller and Dan Stevens on ‘Legion’ is lacking a story to hold it all together Stephen Colbert attends an event on Nov. 15, Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ tops Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ in viewers Kylie Jenner first announced the upcoming New York Kylie Jenner's local pop-up sets it opening date

Comments