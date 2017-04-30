Kelly Ripa is poised to announce her permanent "Live!" co-host on the air at 9 a.m. Monday, ending a year of speculation following Michael Strahan's tumultuous departure from the program.

She hinted at the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, where she displayed a mug with a question mark on it and wrote, "We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost."

The dozens of guest hosts since Strahan left after the May 13, 2016, show have included CNN mainstay Anderson Cooper, Bravo's Andy Cohen, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, Fred Savage, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra.

After learning on April 19 last year that Strahan would leave to join "Good Morning America," Ripa did not appear on the next day's show when her co-host of four years announced the news, and didn't come back until the following week.

"I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts," she said when she returned on April 26. "After 26 years with this company, I earned the right."