Goodbye White House, hello Great White Way.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced that Kevin Spacey will host this year’s Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. The “House of Cards” actor made light of the belated announcement, which has been plagued with rumors about who would be the master of ceremonies.

“I was their second choice for ‘Usual Suspects,’ fourth choice for ‘American Beauty’ and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards,” he said in a statement.

Spacey, 57, is a storied stage actor in New York and London, and won a best featured actor in a play Tony in 1991 for his performance in “Lost in Yonkers.” He was nominated for best actor in a play eight years later for “The Iceman Cometh.”

Last year’s Tonys, hosted by James Corden, drew in 8.7 million viewers, the highest audience in 15 years. The Tony’s will air Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

