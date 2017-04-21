Warning: This video contains potentially offensive language.

The Unicorn Frappuccino may have turned social media into a bunch of sugar-crazed mythical creature lovers, but Jimmy Kimmel is already thinking about what "abomination" Starbucks can unveil next.

The coffee chain’s color-changing, sour syrup drizzled unicorn drink, which made its debut on Wednesday, is only supposed to stay on the menu through April 23, “or until someone dies from drinking it,” Kimmel said on Thursday night’s "Live!"

Knowing how fast trends come and go on social media, the late-night host has designed a beverage that blends up a millennial’s ideal diet and packs it into a creation “designed specifically to suit our troubled time,” the "F — k-it-ccino."

The drink is a perfect blend of pancake batter, chocolate frosting and French fries, with a touch of vodka and Lexapro, a Starbucks spoof ad reveals. Oh, and his dreamed-up drink has a pretty key ingredient the Unicorn Frappuccino is missing: coffee.

Basically, the drink includes "everything you need to forget about life for six minutes."

So, which concoction are you more willing to try?