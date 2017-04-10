Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” adult siblings, will star in her own spinoff show scheduled to premiere this summer.

The cable network E! announced Monday that “Life of Kylie,” following the 19-year-old Jenner as CEO and founder of Kylie Cosmetics will run as eight half-hour episodes. The show, Jenner said in a statement, will give “a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends,” including best friend and plus-size model Jordyn Woods.

“Life of Kylie . . . coming this summer!” Jenner wrote on Facebook. As of early Monday afternoon she had not commented on Twitter, where she has 20.2 million followers, nor on Instagram, where her 91.1 million followers places her among the top-10 most-followed people on that photo-sharing platform.

Forbes magazine named Jenner the second highest-earning reality-TV star of 2016, behind her older half-sister, Kim Kardashian. Jenner earned an estimated $18 million, said the magazine, from the flagship series as well as from her cosmetics line, her app, her product endorsements, and her and older sister Kendall’s “Kendall & Kylie” online game.