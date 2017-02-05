Lady Gaga performed her biggest hits including

Lady Gaga performed her biggest hits including "Bad Romance," "Poker Face" and "Just Dance" during the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

Comments

More like this

Singer-songwriter Allison Crutchfield will be performing this week Allison Crutchfield goes solo with ‘Tourist in This Town’ Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on McCarthy steals the show as Spicer on ‘SNL’ Mariah Carey has released a new single and Mariah Carey drops ‘I Don’t’ single and video

Comments