Following her crowd-pleasing Super Bowl LI halftime show, Lady Gaga gave fans something more to go gaga over.

The singer announced tour dates for 2017, with tickets going on sale starting Feb. 10.

Gaga released her latest album, “Joanne,” in October last year.

The Joanne tour will be the first major solo tour Gaga has done since 2014. She toured with Tony Bennett in 2015 after the release of their “Cheek to Cheek” album.

The New York native plans to come to Queens on Aug. 28, 2017 to perform at Citi Field. She’ll kick off the tour in Vancouver on Aug. 1.

All the tour dates can be found on ladygaga.com.