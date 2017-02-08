Lego mini-figures Robin, on left, (voiced by Michael

Lego mini-figures Robin, on left, (voiced by Michael Cera) and Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) in the "The Lego Batman Movie." (Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Comments

More like this

Keanu Reeves returns as a hit man in Keanu Reeves shines in improved 'John Wick' sequel The fifth season of Get ready to head back to Litchfield in June Rachel Keller and Dan Stevens on ‘Legion’ is lacking a story to hold it all together

Comments