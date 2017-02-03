Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke

Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke and other members of the "Girls" cast attended the sixth and final season's premiere party at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Comments

More like this

Andrew Rannells (Elijah) and Alex Karpovsky (Ray), pictured, Are the guys the best part of 'Girls'? We ranked the Would you grab drinks with Hannah from 'Girls'? Café Grumpy, the Greenpoint coffee shop featured in Café Grumpy, of 'Girls' fame, spills its secrets

Comments