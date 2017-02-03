The cast of HBO's "Girls" gathered in Manhattan on Thursday night to kick off the sixth and final season of the Lena Dunham-created show.

Though we still have an entire season of "Girls" to binge before we say goodbye, seeing Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Andrew Rannells and other cast members say farewell to the show is bittersweet.

"Girls" returns to HBO on Feb. 12.

See photos from the premiere and after-party below.

Alex Karpovsky Alex Karpovsky, who plays Ray Ploshansky, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard ) Alex Karpovsky, who plays Ray Ploshansky, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard )

Allison Williams, Brian Williams and Ricky Van Veen Proud dad Brian Williams joined his daugher, "Girls" star Allison Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels, and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, for the premiere of the sixth and final season of the HBO show at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. Allison Williams wore a Gabriela Hearst dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Fred Leighton jewelry to the event. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Proud dad Brian Williams joined his daugher, "Girls" star Allison Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels, and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, for the premiere of the sixth and final season of the HBO show at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. Allison Williams wore a Gabriela Hearst dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Fred Leighton jewelry to the event. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Jennifer Konner and Lena Dunham Director Jennifer Konner and Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. Dunham wore a Todd Oldham dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Fred Leighton jewelry, and some eye-catching makeup, to the premiere. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Director Jennifer Konner and Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. Dunham wore a Todd Oldham dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Fred Leighton jewelry, and some eye-catching makeup, to the premiere. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Zosia Mamet Zosia Mamet, who plays Shoshanna Shapiro, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard ) Zosia Mamet, who plays Shoshanna Shapiro, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard )

Andrew Rannells Andrew Rannells, who plays Elijah Krantz, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Andrew Rannells, who plays Elijah Krantz, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Judd Apatow, executive producer of "Girls," and his wife, actress Leslie Mann, attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Judd Apatow, executive producer of "Girls," and his wife, actress Leslie Mann, attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

The guys of 'Girls' Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Desi), Andrew Rannells (Elijah), Alex Karpovsky (Ray) and Jon Glazer (Laird) attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Desi), Andrew Rannells (Elijah), Alex Karpovsky (Ray) and Jon Glazer (Laird) attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Jemima Kirke Jemima Kirke, who plays Jessa Johansson, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Jemima Kirke, who plays Jessa Johansson, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Lena Dunham and Patrick Wilson Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, and Patrick Wilson attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, and Patrick Wilson attend the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

AnnaSophia Robb Actress AnnaSophia Robb attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Actress AnnaSophia Robb attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

Becky Ann Baker and family Becky Ann Baker, who plays Loreen Horvath, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" with her family at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017 (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) Becky Ann Baker, who plays Loreen Horvath, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" with her family at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017 (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Lena Dunham Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) Lena Dunham, who plays Hannah Horvath, attends the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams Jemima Kirke (Jessa), Lena Dunham (Hannah), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna) and Allison Williams (Marnie) attend the after-party following the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard) Jemima Kirke (Jessa), Lena Dunham (Hannah), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna) and Allison Williams (Marnie) attend the after-party following the premiere of the sixth and final season of HBO's "Girls" at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on Feb. 2, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

