We ranked the

We ranked the "Girls" characters based on who we'd rather grab drinks with. We're down to hang with Elijah. Desi? Not so much. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Comments

More like this

Café Grumpy, the Greenpoint coffee shop featured in Café Grumpy, of 'Girls' fame, spills its secrets From Jessica Day of They're the worst: TV's insufferable characters Lena Dunham and Alex Karpovsky in a scene Take a tour of Lena Dunham's NYC

Comments