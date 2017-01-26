HBO's "Girls" is one of those shows with characters you love to hate, or hate to love.

The Lena Dunham-created show is chock-full of characters portrayed in a raw, relatable way, allowing for you to somehow identify with them no matter how cringeworthy they may actually be.

Entering the sixth and final season, Hannah, Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna are still pretty confused about where their lives are headed -- but who isn't?

Ahead of the new season, we ranked the girls -- and guys -- of the show from worst to best, based on who we'd want to grab drinks with ... if we could.

"Girls" returns to HBO on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.

Hannah Horvath Hannah (Lena Dunham) is that friend who's managed to stay in your life for years, but you're not quite sure why or how, since you cancel on her regularly after she guilt trips you into freeing up your Thursday nights in the first place. If you suck it up and meet her at the bar, come prepared to listen to an endless stream of complaints and be ready to stroke her damaged ego after she experiences yet another failed career opportunity. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) Hannah (Lena Dunham) is that friend who's managed to stay in your life for years, but you're not quite sure why or how, since you cancel on her regularly after she guilt trips you into freeing up your Thursday nights in the first place. If you suck it up and meet her at the bar, come prepared to listen to an endless stream of complaints and be ready to stroke her damaged ego after she experiences yet another failed career opportunity. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Marnie Michaels You weren't expecting to share anything that's actually going on in your own life while hanging with Marnie (Allison Williams), were you? No problem in the world is larger than Marnie's conflict of the day. She has no idea what or who she really wants in life (ahem, her entire marriage to Desi). Worst of all, she'd probably have her latest meltdown in the middle of the bar and give everyone an incredibly memorable (and equally cringeworthy) performance of "What I Am." (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) You weren't expecting to share anything that's actually going on in your own life while hanging with Marnie (Allison Williams), were you? No problem in the world is larger than Marnie's conflict of the day. She has no idea what or who she really wants in life (ahem, her entire marriage to Desi). Worst of all, she'd probably have her latest meltdown in the middle of the bar and give everyone an incredibly memorable (and equally cringeworthy) performance of "What I Am." (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Desi Harperin Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is such a mix of heated emotions. Drinks with him might drag you down a hole that ends in you somehow saying, "I do." Overall he means well, but you probably don't want to come home one day to find a random wall being built in your already-too-small apartment. Plus, who wants to hang with a serial cheater? (Credit: HBO) Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is such a mix of heated emotions. Drinks with him might drag you down a hole that ends in you somehow saying, "I do." Overall he means well, but you probably don't want to come home one day to find a random wall being built in your already-too-small apartment. Plus, who wants to hang with a serial cheater? (Credit: HBO)

Ace Jessa doesn't exactly have a great dating track record. Ace (Zachary Quinto) is one of many prime examples. If you forgot, he's Mimi-Rose's ex, who comes into the picture just in time to try to steal her back from Adam. He uses Jessa and goes out of his way to piss off Adam. You'll want no part in his drama. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) Jessa doesn't exactly have a great dating track record. Ace (Zachary Quinto) is one of many prime examples. If you forgot, he's Mimi-Rose's ex, who comes into the picture just in time to try to steal her back from Adam. He uses Jessa and goes out of his way to piss off Adam. You'll want no part in his drama. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Caroline Sackler Caroline (Gaby Hoffmann), Adam's free-spirited, often-flaky sister, would probably break the bar glasses with her bare hands the second someone made her irrationally angry. Or, she'd just disappear while you were ordering. Either way, she'd make for an evening that's a bit too unstable. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker ) Caroline (Gaby Hoffmann), Adam's free-spirited, often-flaky sister, would probably break the bar glasses with her bare hands the second someone made her irrationally angry. Or, she'd just disappear while you were ordering. Either way, she'd make for an evening that's a bit too unstable. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker )

Thomas-John Anderson Jessa's former fling is pretty terrible, no matter how temporarily happy he made her. Grabbing drinks with Thomas-John (Chris O'Dowd) is dangerous -- unless you're cool with potentially getting matching tattoos, tying the knot and then being bribed to scram once things go sour. (Credit: HBO) Jessa's former fling is pretty terrible, no matter how temporarily happy he made her. Grabbing drinks with Thomas-John (Chris O'Dowd) is dangerous -- unless you're cool with potentially getting matching tattoos, tying the knot and then being bribed to scram once things go sour. (Credit: HBO)

Mimi-Rose Howard Mimi-Rose (Gillian Jacobs) isn't needy. She never needed Adam, and she definitely doesn't need you as a friend. That's great if you're equally as independent, but don't say we didn't warn you when she cuts the night short to hang out with someone else she decided she actually likes just a tad bit better. (Credit: Getty Images ) Mimi-Rose (Gillian Jacobs) isn't needy. She never needed Adam, and she definitely doesn't need you as a friend. That's great if you're equally as independent, but don't say we didn't warn you when she cuts the night short to hang out with someone else she decided she actually likes just a tad bit better. (Credit: Getty Images )

Fran Parker The problem with Fran (Jake Lacey) is that someone like him was never built to last in the "Girls" world, let alone in Hannah's. You wouldn't want to put up with his critical instincts and incessant need to point out people's flaws either ... even though Hannah probably deserved it. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) The problem with Fran (Jake Lacey) is that someone like him was never built to last in the "Girls" world, let alone in Hannah's. You wouldn't want to put up with his critical instincts and incessant need to point out people's flaws either ... even though Hannah probably deserved it. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Clementine Barrios Is Clementine (Natalie Morales) the reason Desi is so, well, Desi? Maybe. She dumped him after cheating on him and falling for someone else, but Desi and Marnie weren't exactly innocent either... With Clementine around, things can go from sweet to sour quickly. (Credit: HBO) Is Clementine (Natalie Morales) the reason Desi is so, well, Desi? Maybe. She dumped him after cheating on him and falling for someone else, but Desi and Marnie weren't exactly innocent either... With Clementine around, things can go from sweet to sour quickly. (Credit: HBO)

Jessa Johansson Jessa (Jemima Kirke) wouldn't only bail on your drink plans, she'd flat out vanish from the city and reappear weeks later acting as if she had never left you sitting alone in the sleazy bar she insisted on going to in the first place. One thing she always delivers: a solid good time -- unless she shows up with your ex. (Credit: HBO / Paul Schiraldi) Jessa (Jemima Kirke) wouldn't only bail on your drink plans, she'd flat out vanish from the city and reappear weeks later acting as if she had never left you sitting alone in the sleazy bar she insisted on going to in the first place. One thing she always delivers: a solid good time -- unless she shows up with your ex. (Credit: HBO / Paul Schiraldi)

Charlie Dattolo Charlie (Christopher Abbott) could deliver an impromptu fancy adventure that lasts through the night -- if he manages to leave the complex emotions and questionable substances out of it. He's needy, clingy and comes with a barrel of his own problems. He'd probably leave you waking up asking yourself why you even went down that road again in the first place. Some things are better left in the past for a reason. (Credit: HBO) Charlie (Christopher Abbott) could deliver an impromptu fancy adventure that lasts through the night -- if he manages to leave the complex emotions and questionable substances out of it. He's needy, clingy and comes with a barrel of his own problems. He'd probably leave you waking up asking yourself why you even went down that road again in the first place. Some things are better left in the past for a reason. (Credit: HBO)

Loreen Horvath If Loreen (Becky Ann Baker) asks you to grab a bite, she probably has an ulterior motive, like to tell you she's throwing out all of your old belongings from your childhood room or pulling the plug on your financial stability. Interested in a night of drinks full of motherly ridicule? We didn't think so. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) If Loreen (Becky Ann Baker) asks you to grab a bite, she probably has an ulterior motive, like to tell you she's throwing out all of your old belongings from your childhood room or pulling the plug on your financial stability. Interested in a night of drinks full of motherly ridicule? We didn't think so. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Tally Schifrin Once she gets past rubbing her recent successes in your face, Tally (Jenny Slate) could actually deliver the freeing experience you need to break out of your daily work-centered routine. (Credit: HBO) Once she gets past rubbing her recent successes in your face, Tally (Jenny Slate) could actually deliver the freeing experience you need to break out of your daily work-centered routine. (Credit: HBO)

Dr. Rice Why is Hannah's therapist (Bob Balaban), a character who only appears three times in the show, pretty high up this list? Because everyone could benefit from a quality chat with this guy, even you. Plus, he writes books for kids about a bionic dog, clearly making him pretty awesome. (Credit: HBO / Jessica Miglio) Why is Hannah's therapist (Bob Balaban), a character who only appears three times in the show, pretty high up this list? Because everyone could benefit from a quality chat with this guy, even you. Plus, he writes books for kids about a bionic dog, clearly making him pretty awesome. (Credit: HBO / Jessica Miglio)

Adam Sackler Adam (Adam Driver) is a man of few syllables, yet everything he says is somehow incredibly deep and complex. An evening with him would be thrilling and probably provide that extra kick of creative motivation you might need. As he said to Shoshanna in season four, "Boredom is for lazy people who have no imagination." Adam certainly isn't one of those people. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) Adam (Adam Driver) is a man of few syllables, yet everything he says is somehow incredibly deep and complex. An evening with him would be thrilling and probably provide that extra kick of creative motivation you might need. As he said to Shoshanna in season four, "Boredom is for lazy people who have no imagination." Adam certainly isn't one of those people. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Elijah Krantz Need someone who can get you out of a funk and just generally give you the dose of reality you need? Enter Elijah (Andrew Rannells). Hang out with him if you're hoping for a bit of his unapologetic confidence to rub off. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorm) Need someone who can get you out of a funk and just generally give you the dose of reality you need? Enter Elijah (Andrew Rannells). Hang out with him if you're hoping for a bit of his unapologetic confidence to rub off. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorm)

Tad Horvath Leave it to Hannah's dad (Peter Scolari) to teach you how to find yourself in a show full of 20-somethings trying to figure it all out. Tad knows there's no such thing as being too old to reinvent yourself or land where you really belong. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn) Leave it to Hannah's dad (Peter Scolari) to teach you how to find yourself in a show full of 20-somethings trying to figure it all out. Tad knows there's no such thing as being too old to reinvent yourself or land where you really belong. (Credit: HBO / Craig Blankenhorn)

Laird Schlesinger Laird (Jon Glaser) is raw, emotional and simply awesome. Your afternoon would involve drinking pomegranate juice, trying on beanies, playing with baby Sample and figuring out why Caroline up and left. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy) Laird (Jon Glaser) is raw, emotional and simply awesome. Your afternoon would involve drinking pomegranate juice, trying on beanies, playing with baby Sample and figuring out why Caroline up and left. (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy)

Shoshanna Shapiro Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is a go-getter. She puts other people's needs before herself, is pretty much always there for her friends and is the only one who stayed focused on her career. You'd be lucky to have Sosh as a member of your squad any day. (Credit: HBO / Geoff Johnson) Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is a go-getter. She puts other people's needs before herself, is pretty much always there for her friends and is the only one who stayed focused on her career. You'd be lucky to have Sosh as a member of your squad any day. (Credit: HBO / Geoff Johnson)