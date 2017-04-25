Is Lena Dunham pulling a Hannah Horvath and breaking up with NYC? Not exactly, but we’re pretty torn up about the fact that the former “Girls” creator’s beloved city isn’t one of the stops included in her "Lenny Letter" tour.

Dunham and Jenni Konner are packing up their feminist newsletter and turning it into a real-life variety show, the co-founders confirmed on Tuesday in a lennyletter.com blog post. The “Lenny: America IRL” tour will bring writers (Jenny Zhang, Chloe Caldwell, Kaitlyn Greenidge) and comedians (Sasheer Zapata, Morgan Murphy, Charla Lauriston) to six cities across the country.

Dunham and Konner aim to bring “laughter, poetry, passion and community” to women during “these divided and painful times.”

“We want our Lennys to meet in rooms big and small-ish and to connect over their shared beliefs (equality), passions (GIFs of Beyoncé smelling a lemon), and fears (seafood is Lena’s big one),” the duo wrote.

So thrilled to share we're taking @lennyletter on the road! Tix go on pre-sale tomorrow at 10AM CST!! #LennyIRL https://t.co/aPuuVxo9Ye pic.twitter.com/w9lHW9Qf9A — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) April 25, 2017

The tour kicks off in St. Louis, Missouri on May 31 and stops by Lexington, Kentucky, on June 1, Chicago on June 2, St. Paul, Minnesota on June 3, Des Moines, Iowa, on June 5 and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 6. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at lennyletter.com.

Sure, we get Dunham on the regular (being that she’s a Brooklyn resident and all), but we’re still somewhat bitter.

Dunham and Konner launched subscriber-based "Lenny Letter" in 2015.