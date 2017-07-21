Following the unexpected death of singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park's "One More Light" tour has been canceled.

The band was slated to being the North American leg of a tour in support of its latest studio album, which was released in May. The 4-month stint had been scheduled to kick off in Massachusetts on July 27. Citi Field was to be the second stop, the next day.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," promoter Live Nation Entertainment said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, fans were in limbo about the tour. As of Friday afternoon, Citi Field in Queens had heard “no word at this point” on whether or not the July 28 show, featuring performances by Blink-182, Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly, would go on as scheduled, a spokesman said.

Bennington, who often spoke openly about his history with depression and struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, died of an apparent suicide at the age of 41, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Thursday. The singer died by hanging himself in his home in Palos Verde, California, the coroner's office said on Friday.

Bennington had been vocalist for the band since 1999, belting out hits including “In the End” (2000), “Numb” (2003) and, most recently, “Heavy” (2017).

The band’s last performance together was on July 6 at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, England.