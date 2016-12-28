And the prize for Most Clever Fundraiser of the Year goes to Demetrios Hrysikos of South Carolina.

With the new year approaching, the entertainment industry is still reeling from the deaths of many iconic celebrities in 2016 — and the year’s not over yet. In acknowledgment of the uncertainty of the future, Hrysikos is trying to do everything in his power to keep one legendary star safe until 2017.

Hrysikos set up a GoFundMe account titled “Help Protect Betty White from 2016,” which stated that if White isn’t comfortable with him traveling to wherever she is to guard her for the duration of the year, he would donate the funds to the Spartanburg Little Theater in his hometown.

Hysikos’ fundraiser has surpassed its $2,000 goal, and since there’s been no word from the great White, the money will help local children aspiring to become actors achieve their dreams.