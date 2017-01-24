Margot Robbie is in final negotiations to join Sony's new retelling of the classic children's tale "Peter Rabbit."

James Corden is on board to voice the titular character with Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne also on board to star. Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki round out the cast.

Will Gluck is directing the live-action/animated hybrid from a script by Rob Lieber. The adaptation will be made at Animal Logic, the Sydney-based animation and visual effects production studio behind "The Lego Movie."

Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian are both attached to produce the feature, with Doug Belgrad serving as executive producer. Jodi Hildebrand of Olive Bridge and Jason Lust will serve as executive producers.

Columbia and Frederick Warne are bringing Beatrix Potter's beloved character Peter Rabbit to a new family audience. Warne has been Beatrix Potter's publisher since its printing of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" in 1902, and is home to the Peter Rabbit and Beatrix Potter brands.

Robbie just wrapped production on "Goodbye Christopher Robin," which also stars Gleeson. She was most recently seen in "Suicide Squad," "The Legend of Tarzan," and "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot." She will also lend her voice to the upcoming animated film "Larrikins."

