Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Moore, a Brooklyn native, was known best for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Ordinary People" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She was 80.

Connie Britton "Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Michael Keaton "Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her," Michael Keaton, who starred in "King of the Hill," tweeted. Moore appeared in one "King of the Hill" episode in 1999. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her," Michael Keaton, who starred in "King of the Hill," tweeted. Moore appeared in one "King of the Hill" episode in 1999. (Credit: Getty Images )

Larry King "#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM," Larry King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM," Larry King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Edward Asner "#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength," Edward Asner, who starred in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Lou Grant, tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength," Edward Asner, who starred in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Lou Grant, tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Stephen Fry "Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images) "Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba "'Who can turn the world on with her smile...' #MaryTylerMoore may she rest," Uzo Aduba tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) "'Who can turn the world on with her smile...' #MaryTylerMoore may she rest," Uzo Aduba tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Marlee Matlin "TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP," Marlee Matlin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP," Marlee Matlin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

George Takei "She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Mary McDonnell "RIP Mary Tyler Moore. I'm so very sad to see this amazing woman leave us. I wish you beauty and radiance in your passing . You are missed," Mary McDonnell tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "RIP Mary Tyler Moore. I'm so very sad to see this amazing woman leave us. I wish you beauty and radiance in your passing . You are missed," Mary McDonnell tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Wilmer Valderrama "#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP," Wilmer Valderrama tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP," Wilmer Valderrama tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )