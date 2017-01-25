Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore died on Jan. 25, 2017.

Moore, a Brooklyn native, was a feminist icon to many for her iconic turn as Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which followed a young career woman in a newsroom. She won multiple awards for the role, as well as her Laura Petrie on the earlier "The Dick Van Dyke Show." She also successfully made the leap to film, notably in "Ordinary People."

The actress was 80.

Todd Milliner "Sad. #MaryTylerMoore," Todd Milliner, the executive producer of "Hot in Cleveland," tweeted. Moore starred in the show as Diane. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Sad. #MaryTylerMoore," Todd Milliner, the executive producer of "Hot in Cleveland," tweeted. Moore starred in the show as Diane. (Credit: Getty Images )

Ed Asner "#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength," Ed Asner, who starred in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Lou Grant, tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength," Ed Asner, who starred in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Lou Grant, tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Michael Keaton "Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her," Michael Keaton, who starred in "King of the Hill," tweeted. Moore appeared in one "King of the Hill" episode in 1999. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her," Michael Keaton, who starred in "King of the Hill," tweeted. Moore appeared in one "King of the Hill" episode in 1999. (Credit: Getty Images )

Larry King "#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM," Larry King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM," Larry King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Mary McDonnell "RIP Mary Tyler Moore. I'm so very sad to see this amazing woman leave us. I wish you beauty and radiance in your passing . You are missed," Mary McDonnell tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "RIP Mary Tyler Moore. I'm so very sad to see this amazing woman leave us. I wish you beauty and radiance in your passing . You are missed," Mary McDonnell tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Wilmer Valderrama "#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP," Wilmer Valderrama tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP," Wilmer Valderrama tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Robin Roberts "She could turn the whole world on with her smile...admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ￼❤," the "Good Morning America" anchor tweeted.￼ (Credit: Getty Images) "She could turn the whole world on with her smile...admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ￼❤," the "Good Morning America" anchor tweeted.￼ (Credit: Getty Images)

Connie Britton "Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore," Connie Britton tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Bernadette Peters "Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary," Bernadette Peters tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary," Bernadette Peters tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Katie Couric "So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the wSo devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk.orld on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk," Katie Couric tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Moore. (Credit: Getty Images ) "So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the wSo devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk.orld on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk," Katie Couric tweeted alongside a photo of herself and Moore. (Credit: Getty Images )

Andy Cohen "RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore," Andy Cohen tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore," Andy Cohen tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Melissa Joan Hart "True class and an amazing role model for all women! Thank you #MTM for always being brave and helping to pave the way!! #MaryTylerMoore #RIP," Melissa Joan Hart wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images ) "True class and an amazing role model for all women! Thank you #MTM for always being brave and helping to pave the way!! #MaryTylerMoore #RIP," Melissa Joan Hart wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images )

Ellen DeGeneres "Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Stephen Fry "Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images) "Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy," Stephen Fry tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba "'Who can turn the world on with her smile...' #MaryTylerMoore may she rest," Uzo Aduba tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris) "'Who can turn the world on with her smile...' #MaryTylerMoore may she rest," Uzo Aduba tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

Marlee Matlin "TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP," Marlee Matlin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP," Marlee Matlin tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

George Takei "She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways," George Takei tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Paula Abdul "Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon," Paula Abdul tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon," Paula Abdul tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )

Selma Blair "What an angel. Always was and will be. A great part of my childhood and so many people's lives," Selma Blair tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon ) "What an angel. Always was and will be. A great part of my childhood and so many people's lives," Selma Blair tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon )

Harry Connick Jr. "I never met Mary Tyler Moore, but I loved her from afar - for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women," Harry Connick Jr. tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images ) "I never met Mary Tyler Moore, but I loved her from afar - for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women," Harry Connick Jr. tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images )