Various broadcast and cable channels will be airing specials and tributes to Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday:

THURSDAY

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will anchor “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around” (9 p.m., CBS/2), a special on the actress’ life and the legacy. Oprah Winfrey will be among those sharing memories.

FRIDAY

Decades (Optimum Channel 112) will air Moore being interviewed on “The Dick Cavett Show” (8 and 9 a.m.), Moore’s 1986 TV movie “Just Between Friends” (10 a.m.) with Ted Danson and Christine Lahti, and her 1960 guest shot on “77 Sunset Strip” (noon). Next weekend (Feb. 3-4) Decade’s “Binge” will feature the show’s entire run.

SATURDAY

Sundance TV will air every episode of the final season (1976-77) starting at 6 a.m., culminating with the memorable finale (7:25 p.m.) in which all of the WJM staffers lose their jobs (except, of course, bloviating anchor Ted Baxter).

SUNDAY

MeTV (Optimum Channel 33) airs a mini-marathon of six memorable episodes from 2-5 p.m. including its 1970 debut, “Put On a Happy Face,” “The Dinner Party,” “Chuckles Bites the Dust,” “Lou Dates Mary,” and its 1977 finale.

MONDAY

WNET/13 re-airs “Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration” (9 p.m.), a documentary that originally aired in 2015.