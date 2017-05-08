Meadows Music and Arts Festival NYC 2016 lineup: Artists to catch at Citi Field

The number of festivals in New York has exploded this year, with the Meadows Music and Arts Festival the latest addition.

The festival, which takes place at Citi Field on Saturday and Sunday, was created by the people behind Governors Ball and is headlined by Kanye West, whose Gov Ball set was canceled this year due to weather.

J. Cole joined the lineup after the Weeknd, who was slated to headline, was rescheduled to a 6:15 p.m. set time because of his Saturday Night Live performance slated for the same night.

Other headliners include Chance the Rapper, Kygo and Empire of the Sun. There also are plenty of worthwhile acts in smaller type on the festival poster.

Here are a few worth showing up early for.