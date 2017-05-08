The Meadows Music and Arts Festival is back for its second year with a lineup almost as insane as Kanye West's abrupt exit at last year's show.

This year, the festival has been expanded from two days to three, headlined by West's "Watch the Throne" partner Jay Z, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz. Other big names include Future, Run the Jewels and Erykah Badu.

Hear are 10 artists you don't want to miss at this year's Meadows fest.

Jay Z

New York City has been in a Jay
New York City has been in a Jay Z concert drought for too long. Hova's last appearance in the NYC area was during his On the Run tour stop with Mrs. Carter herself at MetLife Stadium. Headlining his own Made in America tour in Philadelphia this summer as well, Jay Z's bringing back "99 Problems" and more to the East Coast. And with a headliner like this rapper, expect some pretty great guest appearances: Kanye, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake ... the list goes on. (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

If you were lucky enough to snag a
If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, you may have seen Anthony, Chad, Josh and Flea in concert back in February during their three-night Madison Square Garden run. But for the many that didn't make it to the sold-out show, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be back in all their rock glory, performing tracks from their latest, "The Getaway," and all of your favorites. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola )

Gorillaz

Hot off their
Hot off their "Humanz" album release, Gorillaz will be back in town as the third headliner of the Meadows fest. The virtual band's real-life creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett are sure to put on a lively show, featuring plenty of appearances from 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs. Big names, from Vince Staples to Grace Jones make appearances on their fifth studio album, and just may join Gorillaz on stage. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Metcalfe)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Weezer

The lovable band Weezer will be playing some
The lovable band Weezer will be playing some of your favorite 90s and 2000s tracks, in addition to its new "Feels Like Summer" single which released ahead of its upcoming album. We'll be in the back screaming the lyrics to "Say It Ain't So." (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre )

Run the Jewels

After selling out a whopping four shows at
After selling out a whopping four shows at Terminal 5 in February, El-P and Killer Mike will be back to perform "Run the Jewels 3," which hit streaming sites last Christmas. Unfamiliar with the rap duo? Expect an energetic crowd, and perhaps a new favorite to add to your playlist. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

Future

Future has been on the road with some
Future has been on the road with some of the rap world's latest talent, from Young Thug to A$AP Ferg to Migos, who will also be performing at the Meadows. The rapper has been busy over the past year, releasing "Purple Reign," "Evol" and his self-titled album just this past February. And a Future appearance always means there's potential for Drake to come out for a few songs. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Erykah Badu

Anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to see
Anyone who hasn't had the opportunity to see this queen of R&B and soul in concert should be running to her stage at the Meadows. The songstress will stop by Citi Field as part of her summer tour. (Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire)

M.I.A.

The English rapper who brought you
The English rapper who brought you "Paper Planes" is bringing her latest album "AIM" to Queens, featuring the single "Borders." The outspoken performer, who has taken a political stand on issues like immigration, may not hold back when handed the mic at the Meadows. (Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Blood Orange

Since Dev Hynes' emerged as Blood Orange in
Since Dev Hynes' emerged as Blood Orange in his 2011 project, "Coastal Grooves," the English performer has been filling your speakers with new tunes every few years, with his latest, "Freetown Sound," released last year. Keep your ears out for the indie artist's catchy single, "Best to You," featuring Empress Of. (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

BADBADNOTGOOD

Collaborating with the likes of Kaytranada and Kendrick
Collaborating with the likes of Kaytranada and Kendrick Lamar, jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD have been making waves of their own, combining their unique sound with hip-hop influences on their latest album, "IV." Expect to jam out at this lesser-known band's set. (Credit: Getty Images / Dave Mangels)