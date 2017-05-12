Melissa McCarthy has no time for Manhattan traffic, especially not when she’s in character as Sean Spicer. The comedian, who’s scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, was spotted riding an electric version of Spicer’s podium through midtown Friday morning.

Many of those who were lucky enough to witness the impromptu "Spicer" visit posted photos and video clips to Twitter. According to Twitter users, McCarthy was spotted on 59th Street shortly after 9 a.m. Several CNN reporters also caught sight of the press secretary impressionist outside the media company's Columbus Circle offices.

Video showed McCarthy yelling at drivers to pick up the pace.

She appeared to be recording a sketch for her "SNL" appearance. NBC declined to comment.

McCarthy also Instagrammed a video of herself in Spicer costume Thursday night. Her "straight out da bushes" caption referenced reports that Spicer hid in the White House bushes after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.