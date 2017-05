Didn’t have a ticket to the biggest fashion party of the year?

The annual Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening, May 1, 2017, and, naturally, plenty of A-listers hit the red carpet donning their black-tie best.

Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele and Tom Brady and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour served as the event’s co-chairs.

See photos of celebrities on the red carpet.