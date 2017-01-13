The episode of

The episode of "Urban Myths" that was set to feature Michael Jackson has been canceled following controversy. (Credit: Sky Arts via YouTube)

Comments

More like this

Zoe Saldana as Graciela in the dramatic crime Zoe Saldana talks self-doubt, kids and NYC Sara Bareilles might be coming to Broadway to Sara Bareilles teases possibility of joining ‘Waitress’ cast Jay Armstrong Johnson and Linda Lavin in star A turbulent return to Lincoln Center for ‘Candide’

Comments