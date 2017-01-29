From swimsuits to evening gowns and everything in between, here are some must-see moments from the 65th Miss Universe competition preliminaries. The show airs live from the Philippines at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, on Fox.

Miss Portugal Flavia Brito Miss Universe contestant Flavia Brito of Portugal during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Ted Aljibe)

Miss Kazakhstan Darina Kulsitova Miss Universe contestant Darina Kulsitova of Kazakhstan during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Britain Jaime-Lee Faulkner Miss Universe contestant Jaime-Lee Faulkner of Britain presents during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy Miss Universe contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy of India during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss United States Deshauna Barber Miss Universe contestant Deshauna Barber of the United States during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar Miss Universe contestant Andrea Tovar of Colombia during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Universe contestants Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss U.S. Virgin islands Carolyn Carter Miss Universe contestant Carolyn Carter of the U.S. Virgin islands during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach Miss Universe contestant Mariam Habach of Venezuela during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Germany Johanna Acs Miss Universe contestant Johanna Acs of Germany during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Vietnam Le Hang Miss Universe contestant Le Hang of Vietnam during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Japan Zari Nakzawa Miss Universe contestant Zari Nakzawa of Japan during the national costume presentation in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Bolivia Antonella Moscatelli Miss Universe contestant Antonella Moscatelli of Bolivia in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Malta Martha Fenech Martha Fenech of Malta during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Panama Keity Drenan Keity Drenan of Panama in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss France Iris Mittenaere Contestant Iris Mittenaere of France in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Ted Aljibe)

Miss Vietnam Le Hang Contestant Le Hang of Vietnam in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar Andrea Tovar of Colombia, center, and other candidates during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal Miss Universe contestant Kiran Jassal of Malaysia in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach Mariam Habach of Venezuela at the costume preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Malaysia Kiran Jassal Contestant Kiran Jassal of Malaysia during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)

Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)