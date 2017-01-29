From swimsuits to evening gowns and everything in between, here are some must-see moments from the 65th Miss Universe competition preliminaries. The show airs live from the Philippines at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, on Fox.
Miss Portugal Flavia Brito
Miss Universe contestant Flavia Brito of Portugal during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Ted Aljibe)
Miss Kazakhstan Darina Kulsitova
Miss Universe contestant Darina Kulsitova of Kazakhstan during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Britain Jaime-Lee Faulkner
Miss Universe contestant Jaime-Lee Faulkner of Britain presents during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy
Miss Universe contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy of India during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss United States Deshauna Barber
Miss Universe contestant Deshauna Barber of the United States during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar
Miss Universe contestant Andrea Tovar of Colombia during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Universe contestants
Miss Universe contestants in their swimsuits during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss U.S. Virgin islands Carolyn Carter
Miss Universe contestant Carolyn Carter of the U.S. Virgin islands during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Venezuela Mariam Habach
Miss Universe contestant Mariam Habach of Venezuela during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Germany Johanna Acs
Miss Universe contestant Johanna Acs of Germany during the national costume and preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Vietnam Le Hang
Miss Universe contestant Le Hang of Vietnam during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Japan Zari Nakzawa
Miss Universe contestant Zari Nakzawa of Japan during the national costume presentation in the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Bolivia Antonella Moscatelli
Miss Universe contestant Antonella Moscatelli of Bolivia in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Malta Martha Fenech
Martha Fenech of Malta during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss Panama Keity Drenan
Keity Drenan of Panama in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TED ALJIBE)
Miss France Iris Mittenaere
Contestant Iris Mittenaere of France in costume for the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia arena in Manila on Jan. 26, 2017. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Ted Aljibe)
