Office games, ladies' lunches, corporate gossip — the Cloud 9 employees have it good.

"Superstore" stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman — who give off serious Jim and Pam from "The Office" vibes — are at the center of the NBC show’s hilarious drama, which takes them away from nearly all of the typical woes that come with working in retail.

The Justin Spitzer-produced comedy, now in its second season, has us ready to throw on blue smocks and don the megastore’s logo.

Below, a few of the countless reasons the "Superstore" crew has way more fun at work than you.

"Superstore" returns from a mid-season hiatus on April 6.

Inter-department communication is a breeze.

The cashiers, stock crew and managers easily came
The cashiers, stock crew and managers easily came together to invent Muffinball. (Imagine if they put that much effort into something that would actually benefit the customers.) (Credit: NBC)

There’s never any downtime…

Really, though, with Dina and Glenn laying down
Really, though, with Dina and Glenn laying down the law, there's really not much time to do anything else except partake in some "water cooler chatter." (Credit: NBC)

Weekly meetings are never boring.

It doesn't really count as a meeting if
It doesn't really count as a meeting if most of it is spent watching Mateo's home videos and gossiping about Sandra's fake boyfriend. (Credit: NBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Midday karaoke is a thing?

Try skipping out for a ladies' lunch one
Try skipping out for a ladies' lunch one afternoon and see how many hours you end up working late afterward. (Credit: NBC)

Taking an actual lunch break is, too … apparently.

The
The "Superstore" crew has probably never had to endure the sad desk salad. (Credit: NBC)

When lunch is over, embark on an impromptu strike.

Unless you're a part of your local union,
Unless you're a part of your local union, standing outside with a homemade "workers rights" sign probably won't get you too far -- no matter how many random neighborhood randoms stand in with you. (Credit: NBC)

Sometimes celebrities show up.

And, sometimes, they casually give life advice to
And, sometimes, they casually give life advice to those who need it most. (We're looking at you, Amy.) (Credit: NBC)

Puppies. They get puppies.

Office puppies boost morale. They decrease stress. They're
Office puppies boost morale. They decrease stress. They're just downright adorable. Bring in this list when trying to convince your boss to allow Fido to sleep under your desk during your 9 to 5. (Credit: NBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Working overtime involves extra puppet time.

The only time a Cloud 9 employee works
The only time a Cloud 9 employee works late is when one of their co-workers is in need. Enter Glenn, with a monkey sock puppet to turn that frown upside down. (Credit: NBC)

Wishing your boss was as chill as Glenn?

Go ahead and reach for those Cloud 9
Go ahead and reach for those Cloud 9 applications. (Credit: NBC)