New season, new music.

Below, a look at when artists -- like Brad Paisley and Lorde -- are planning on releasing new albums this spring.

Brad Paisley, “Love and War” (April 21): The Nationwide commercial guy puts together his 11th collection of songs longer than 30 seconds, with help from a wide range of artists; Timbaland, John Fogerty and Mick Jagger all drop in at one point or another. No Peyton Manning, though.

Feist, “Pleasure” (April 28): The new record, her fifth full-length, will be her first since 2011’s “Metals.” She’ll also appear on the new record of her pals/sometimes bandmates in Broken Social Scene, said to be out this summer.

Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G., “The King & I” (May 19): Due out the same weekend as the birthday of the late, great emcee, “The King & I” is said to feature both unheard Biggie versus and remixed lyrics from previous songs.

Lorde, “Melodrama” (June 16): Much of the long-awaited sophomore effort from the New Zealander may be familiar to fans by the time the album is released, between television performances and high-visibility festival sets (Coachella, Governors Ball, New Orleans Jazz Fest).

Halsey, “hopeless fountain kingdom” (June, TBA): The 22-year-old singer got the world’s attention on her 2015 debut “Badlands.” But her turn on The Chainsmokers’ megahit “Closer” raised her to headliner status, making her follow-up album a pivotal point in her career.