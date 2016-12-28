New year, new music.

Below, a look at when artists -- like Marilyn Manson and Laura Marling -- are planning on releasing new albums in 2017.

Brian Eno – “Reflection” (Jan. 1): The ambient music master’s newest album is comprised of one 54-minute long track. It will likely be beautiful, and not for those with short attention spans.

The Flaming Lips – “Oczy Mlody” (Jan. 13): The Wayne Coyne-fronted band returns from its Miley Cyrus dalliance (last year’s “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” record) with its first “proper” Lips album since 2013.

The xx – “I See You” (Jan. 13): The English group has taken its time in between albums; the new record comes more than four years after the acclaimed “Coexist. ”

AFI – “AFI” (Jan. 20): The self-titled effort will be the band’s tenth since 1995, spanning a time period when guitar-based rock has been in style, then out, then in again, and now out.

Bell Biv DeVoe – “Three Stripes” (Jan. 27): The R&B crew, one-half of New Edition, returns for its first album since 2001’s miscalculated “BBD,” and 27 years on from the legendary “Poison.”

Kehlani – “SweetSexySavage” (Jan. 27): Despite being in the public eye since her teen pop group competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2011, this will be her first album (two previous releases were labelled “mix tapes,” a distinction with less and less of a difference).

Marilyn Manson – “SAY10” (Feb. 14): The teaser clip for the title track, released the night before the election, features Manson standing over a decapitated man in a suit and red power tie. Because subtlety.

Ryan Adams – “Prisoner” (Feb. 17): It’s his first album since covering the entirety of Taylor Swift’s “1989,” providing a Rorschach test of how the listener feels about pop music.

Laura Marling – “Semper Femina” (March 10): With her recent “every two years” release schedule, Marling has, at the age of 26, amassed a catalog of six albums and been nominated for Brit Awards, the Mercury Prize and NME Awards.

Also Possible/Expected: New albums by Iggy Azalea and Major Lazer (January), Brad Paisley (February) and Kanye West’s GOOD Music label compilation, “Cruel Winter” (February).