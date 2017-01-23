This season marks the arrival of many of the big “important” movies that will be garnering a lot of Oscar talk, but it’s also a time for diverse cinematic experiences for a variety of audiences, such as “Gold,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” or “Bastards.”

Here are the movies you need to know about this winter.

'Underworld: Blood Wars’ (Jan. 6) Not to sound like a broken record, but here it is, the fifth film in the "Underworld" franchise. Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene, who is the midst of a lycan and vampire war. (Credit: Larry Horricks) Not to sound like a broken record, but here it is, the fifth film in the "Underworld" franchise. Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene, who is the midst of a lycan and vampire war. (Credit: Larry Horricks)

‘Monster Trucks’ (Jan. 13) Much more interesting than anything in this CGI-filled action flick about a blob-ish creature living in and controlling a monster truck is the fact that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Viacom is taking a "write-down of $115 million" as the film is expected to bomb. Ooof. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Kimberley French) Much more interesting than anything in this CGI-filled action flick about a blob-ish creature living in and controlling a monster truck is the fact that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Viacom is taking a "write-down of $115 million" as the film is expected to bomb. Ooof. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Kimberley French)

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ (Jan. 20) Vin Diesel returns to the franchise he started way back in 2002 as Xander Cage (he skipped the 2005 sequel "State of the Union," which starred Ice Cube). Here, he's coming out of exile to take on new villain Xiang (Donnie Yen). (Credit: George Kraychyk) Vin Diesel returns to the franchise he started way back in 2002 as Xander Cage (he skipped the 2005 sequel "State of the Union," which starred Ice Cube). Here, he's coming out of exile to take on new villain Xiang (Donnie Yen). (Credit: George Kraychyk)

‘Split’ (Jan. 20) Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again tries to come out of his years-long cinematic slump with this thriller about three teen girls who are taken by a man with 24 personalities. Starring James McAvoy, Kim Director, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy (Credit: Universal Pictures) Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again tries to come out of his years-long cinematic slump with this thriller about three teen girls who are taken by a man with 24 personalities. Starring James McAvoy, Kim Director, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy (Credit: Universal Pictures)

‘Gold’ (Jan. 27) Edgar Ramirez and Matthew McConaughey play a duo searching for gold in an Indonesian jungle in this film, based on a true story. Directed by Stephen Gaghan and also starring Toby Kebbell and Corey Stoll. (Credit: Patrick Brown) Edgar Ramirez and Matthew McConaughey play a duo searching for gold in an Indonesian jungle in this film, based on a true story. Directed by Stephen Gaghan and also starring Toby Kebbell and Corey Stoll. (Credit: Patrick Brown)

‘Bastards’ (Jan. 27) Twin brothers set out to find their real dad, whom their mother said was dead, in this comedy from longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher, making his directorial debut. Starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons and Terry Bradshaw. (Credit: Daniel McFadden) Twin brothers set out to find their real dad, whom their mother said was dead, in this comedy from longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher, making his directorial debut. Starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons and Terry Bradshaw. (Credit: Daniel McFadden)

‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (Jan. 27) Broken record time again: Here it is, the sixth film in the "Resident Evil" franchise. Milla Jovovich returns as Alice, who has to save the world and stuff. (Credit: Ilze Kitshoff) Broken record time again: Here it is, the sixth film in the "Resident Evil" franchise. Milla Jovovich returns as Alice, who has to save the world and stuff. (Credit: Ilze Kitshoff)

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ (Jan. 27) A dog explores his existence over several lifetimes in this Lasse Hallstrom film starring Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad as the voice of the dog. Based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. (Credit: Joe Lederer) A dog explores his existence over several lifetimes in this Lasse Hallstrom film starring Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad as the voice of the dog. Based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. (Credit: Joe Lederer)

‘Rings’ (Feb. 3) This new installment in the "Rings" franchise further complicates the mythology. Starring Aimee Teegarden, Vincent D'Onofrio and Johnny Galecki. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Quantrell Colbert) This new installment in the "Rings" franchise further complicates the mythology. Starring Aimee Teegarden, Vincent D'Onofrio and Johnny Galecki. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Quantrell Colbert)

‘I Am Not Your Negro’ (Feb. 3) This documentary is built on an unfinished memoir manuscript, called "Remember This House," from the late writer and activist James Baldwin. By documentarian Raoul Peck and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. (Credit: Magnolia Pictures) This documentary is built on an unfinished memoir manuscript, called "Remember This House," from the late writer and activist James Baldwin. By documentarian Raoul Peck and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. (Credit: Magnolia Pictures)

‘Renegades’ (Feb. 3) A renegade team of Navy SEALs goes in search of lost Nazi gold in a lake in Bosnia in this action film starring Sullivan Stapleton and J.K. Simmons. (Credit: EuropaCorpe / Reiner Bajo) A renegade team of Navy SEALs goes in search of lost Nazi gold in a lake in Bosnia in this action film starring Sullivan Stapleton and J.K. Simmons. (Credit: EuropaCorpe / Reiner Bajo)

‘The Space Between Us’ (Feb. 3) Asa Butterfield plays the first human born on Mars as he makes his first trip to Earth. Also starring Britt Robertson and Carla Gugino. (Credit: STX Entertainment) Asa Butterfield plays the first human born on Mars as he makes his first trip to Earth. Also starring Britt Robertson and Carla Gugino. (Credit: STX Entertainment)

‘Collide’ (Feb. 3) This action thriller featuring two actors who seem to rarely say no to a role -- Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley -- follows an American backpacking in Europe who gets caught up in a drug smuggling ring. Also starring Felicity Jones and Nicholas Hoult. (Credit: Open Road Films) This action thriller featuring two actors who seem to rarely say no to a role -- Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley -- follows an American backpacking in Europe who gets caught up in a drug smuggling ring. Also starring Felicity Jones and Nicholas Hoult. (Credit: Open Road Films)

‘The Comedian’ (Feb. 3) Robert De Niro plays a comedian who gets a second lease on life, as well as a much younger girlfriend (Leslie Mann), in this Taylor Hackford comedy. This is the wide release after a one-week run beginning Dec. 2. (Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa) Robert De Niro plays a comedian who gets a second lease on life, as well as a much younger girlfriend (Leslie Mann), in this Taylor Hackford comedy. This is the wide release after a one-week run beginning Dec. 2. (Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa)

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (Feb. 10) Spinning off of the blockbuster 2014 film "The Lego Movie," the Dark Knight mini-figure voiced by Will Arnett gets his own awesome film with a stellar voice cast that features Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes and Alfred, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker. Anyone want to take bets that this will be the best "Batman" movie to come out in the next few years? (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Spinning off of the blockbuster 2014 film "The Lego Movie," the Dark Knight mini-figure voiced by Will Arnett gets his own awesome film with a stellar voice cast that features Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes and Alfred, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker. Anyone want to take bets that this will be the best "Batman" movie to come out in the next few years? (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (Feb. 10) Keanu Reeves returns as the former hitman in this action-thriller franchise, where he is joined by his "Matrix" co-star Laurence Fishburne and a ton of guns. (Credit: Niko Tavernise) Keanu Reeves returns as the former hitman in this action-thriller franchise, where he is joined by his "Matrix" co-star Laurence Fishburne and a ton of guns. (Credit: Niko Tavernise)

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ (Feb. 10) In this steamy sequel, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) continue their torrid romance, while she deals with his past lovers. (Credit: Universal Studios / Doane Gregory) In this steamy sequel, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) continue their torrid romance, while she deals with his past lovers. (Credit: Universal Studios / Doane Gregory)

‘The Great Wall’ (Feb. 17) Matt Damon stars in this fantasy epic about monsters attacking China at the Great Wall. Also starring Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe, and directed by award-winning director Yimou Zhang. (Credit: Universal Pictures / Jasin Boland) Matt Damon stars in this fantasy epic about monsters attacking China at the Great Wall. Also starring Tian Jing, Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe, and directed by award-winning director Yimou Zhang. (Credit: Universal Pictures / Jasin Boland)