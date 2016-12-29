This season marks the arrival of many of the big “important” movies that will be garnering a lot of Oscar talk, but it’s also a time for diverse cinematic experiences for a variety of audiences, such as “Gold,” “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” or “Bastards.”

Here are the movies you need to know about this winter.

'Underworld: Blood Wars’ (Jan. 6) Not to sound like a broken record, but here it is, the fifth film in the "Underworld" franchise. Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene, who is the midst of a lycan and vampire war. (Credit: Larry Horricks) Not to sound like a broken record, but here it is, the fifth film in the "Underworld" franchise. Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene, who is the midst of a lycan and vampire war. (Credit: Larry Horricks)

‘Monster Trucks’ (Jan. 13) Much more interesting than anything in this CGI-filled action flick about a blob-ish creature living in and controlling a monster truck is the fact that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Viacom is taking a "write-down of $115 million" as the film is expected to bomb. Ooof. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Kimberley French) Much more interesting than anything in this CGI-filled action flick about a blob-ish creature living in and controlling a monster truck is the fact that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Viacom is taking a "write-down of $115 million" as the film is expected to bomb. Ooof. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / Kimberley French)

‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ (Jan. 20) Vin Diesel returns to the franchise he started way back in 2002 as Xander Cage (he skipped the 2005 sequel "State of the Union," which starred Ice Cube). Here, he's coming out of exile to take on new villain Xiang (Donnie Yen). (Credit: George Kraychyk) Vin Diesel returns to the franchise he started way back in 2002 as Xander Cage (he skipped the 2005 sequel "State of the Union," which starred Ice Cube). Here, he's coming out of exile to take on new villain Xiang (Donnie Yen). (Credit: George Kraychyk)

‘Split’ (Jan. 20) Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again tries to come out of his years-long cinematic slump with this thriller about three teen girls who are taken by a man with 24 personalities. Starring James McAvoy, Kim Director, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy (Credit: Universal Pictures) Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan once again tries to come out of his years-long cinematic slump with this thriller about three teen girls who are taken by a man with 24 personalities. Starring James McAvoy, Kim Director, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy (Credit: Universal Pictures)

‘Gold’ (Jan. 27) Edgar Ramirez and Matthew McConaughey play a duo searching for gold in an Indonesian jungle in this film, based on a true story. Directed by Stephen Gaghan and also starring Toby Kebbell and Corey Stoll. (Credit: Patrick Brown) Edgar Ramirez and Matthew McConaughey play a duo searching for gold in an Indonesian jungle in this film, based on a true story. Directed by Stephen Gaghan and also starring Toby Kebbell and Corey Stoll. (Credit: Patrick Brown)

‘Bastards’ (Jan. 27) Twin brothers set out to find their real dad, whom their mother said was dead, in this comedy from longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher, making his directorial debut. Starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons and Terry Bradshaw. (Credit: Daniel McFadden) Twin brothers set out to find their real dad, whom their mother said was dead, in this comedy from longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher, making his directorial debut. Starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons and Terry Bradshaw. (Credit: Daniel McFadden)

‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (Jan. 27) Broken record time again: Here it is, the sixth film in the "Resident Evil" franchise. Milla Jovovich returns as Alice, who has to save the world and stuff. (Credit: Ilze Kitshoff) Broken record time again: Here it is, the sixth film in the "Resident Evil" franchise. Milla Jovovich returns as Alice, who has to save the world and stuff. (Credit: Ilze Kitshoff)

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ (Jan. 27) A dog explores his existence over several lifetimes in this Lasse Hallstrom film starring Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad as the voice of the dog. Based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. (Credit: Joe Lederer) A dog explores his existence over several lifetimes in this Lasse Hallstrom film starring Britt Robertson, Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad as the voice of the dog. Based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. (Credit: Joe Lederer)

