Keep the popcorn coming.

Between the big-budget "Power Rangers" movie and Alec Baldwin's "Paris Can Wait," you could spend the rest of the season in the theaters.

Here are the big pictures you won't want to miss.

‘Paris Can Wait’ (May 12)

This rom-com stars Diane Lane as a married woman who has an inattentive husband (Alec Baldwin) and embarks on a French road trip with her husband's business partner (Arnaud Viard), who has designs on her. Perhaps the most significant thing about this film is its writer-director, Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford since 1963, makes her narrative-feature directing debut at the age of 80. (Credit: Sony Pictures Classics / Eric Caro)

‘Snatched’ (May 12)

After getting dumped, a woman invites her mother on a tropical vacation, where they get kidnapped. Starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, which is just some great casting. (Credit: Twentieth Century Fox / Justina Mintz)

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ (May 12)

Charlie Hunnam takes the crown for this Guy Ritchie-helmed action flick about the rise of the mythic British king. Also starring Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law and Eric Bana. (Credit: Warnes Bros.)

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (May 5)

The Marvel team, led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, returns for this outer space epic that will reveal a lot about the hero's family. Also, there's Baby Groot, which is just so freaking adorable. Pretty much the entire cast from the first film is back and they'll be joined by Kurt Russell, Nathan Fillion, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Sullivan and Pom Klementieff. (Credit: Marvel Studio)

‘The Promise’ (April 28)

Based on a true story, this drama set around the start of the Armenian Genocide captures a love triangle between two locals and an American reporter. Starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon and directed by Terry George. (Credit: Open Road Films / Jose Haro)

‘The Circle’ (April 28)

Based on a novel by Dave Eggers, who co-wrote the script with director James Ponsoldt, this sci-fi thriller is about a woman working at a tech company that is not what it seems. The impressive cast includes Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, John Boyega and Patton Oswalt. (Credit: STX Entertainment / Frank Masi)

‘Unforgettable’ (April 21)

Katherine Heigl is out for revenge and not because her CBS show "Doubt" was canceled after only two episodes. She plays an ex-wife who goes after her husband's new wife in this generic-looking thriller, also starring Rosario Dawson and Geoff Stults. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Karen Ballard)

‘The Fate of the Furious’ (April 14)

The eighth installment of the "Fast" franchise gains an Oscar winner as Charlize Theron joins the cast, playing a character who lures Vin Diesel's Dom into a situation that pits him against his crew. Part of the film is set in New York City, so keep an eye out for red amNewYork boxes as they're racing down the streets. (Credit: Universal Pictures)

‘Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer’ (April 14)

"Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer." Richard Gere stars in this thriller about a political fixer who finds himself involved in Israeli politics. From writer-director Joseph Cedar, also starring Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen and Dan Stevens. (Credit: Sony Pictures Classics / Niko Tavernise)

‘The Lost City of Z’ (April 14)

This biopic about Col. Percival Fawcett chronicles the explorer's search through the Amazon for the title city. Starring Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson. (Credit: Amazon Studios / Bleecker Stree / Aidan Monaghan)

‘Their Finest’ (April 7)

This comic drama follows a crew of filmmakers in World War II-era England tasked with making propaganda films. It has a focus on the impact of women in the field, with Gemma Arterton playing a copywriter tasked with providing a female perspective for the films. Also starring Bill Nighy and Sam Clafin. (Credit: STX Entertainment / Nicola Dove)

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ (April 7)

Could there a lost village of Smurfs? The voice cast here is insane, including Julia Roberts, Mandy Patinkin, Rainn Wilson, Jack McBrayer and more big names. I'm going to guess they were more enticed by the color green than the color blue. (Credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

‘Going In Style’ (April 7)

Zach Braff directs this remake of a 1970s comedy about a trio of geriatric pals who rob a bank so they can get money to make ends meet. Starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Atsushi Nishijima)

‘Gifted’ (April 7)

One-time couple Chris Evans and Jenny Slate star in this drama about a man raising his genius niece (McKenna Grace) and the tense custody battle with the child's grandmother (Lindsay Duncan). Directed by Marc Webb ("(500) Days of Summer") and also starring the wonderful Octavia Spencer. (Credit: Twentieth Century Fox / Wilson Webb)

‘Ghost in the Shell’ (March 31)

Adapted from the classic manga by Masamune Shirow, Scarlett Johansson plays a cyborg tasked with taking down hackers. There has been some controversy for hiring Johansson to play a character who was Japanese. (Credit: Paramount Pictures / DreamWorks)

‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ (March 31)

Based on the book by Diane Ackerman, this drama, based on a true story, tells about a couple who ran the Warsaw Zoo who helped save people -- and animals -- during the German invasion of Poland in World War II. Starring Jessica Chasten, Johan Heldenbergh and Daniel Brühl. (Credit: Focus Features / Anne Marie Fox)

‘Boss Baby’ (March 31)

Oh the jokes to be made about actor Alec Baldwin playing a character called the Boss Baby. We're not going to make those here, but this animated flick features the frequent "Saturday Night Live" guest voicing an alpha baby who is trying to make sure that the tots are loved more than dogs. The trailer does have a "Glengarry Glen Ross" reference, so there's that. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

‘Life’ (March 24)

Six astronauts are investigating a capsule from Mars which might prove there is life on the Red Planet. But things are a lot more complicated and dangerous than they think in this sci-fi horror film. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds. (Credit: Columbia Pictures / Alex Bailey)

‘Wilson’ (March 24)

Adapted from a graphic novel by Dan Clowes ("Ghost World"), who also wrote the script, this comedy follows the title character, a lonely middle aged guy played by Woody Harrelson, on a journey to get an "insta-family," with his estranged wife and daughter he's never met. Also starring Laura Dern and Isabella Amara. (Credit: Twentieth Century Fox / Wilson Webb)

‘CHiPS’ (March 24)

Dax Shepard writes, directs and stars in this adaptation of the 1970s/80s motorcycle cop series. He plays Jon Baker opposite Michael Peña's Frank "Ponch" Poncherello as they keep the Los Angeles streets safe from all sorts of criminals -- and some dirty cops. Also starring Kristen Bell, Maya Rudolph and Ryan Hansen. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Peter Iovino)

‘Power Rangers’ (March 24)

The popular children's show about multi-colored heroes gets a big budget movie with the Power Rangers, in their big robotic Zords, fighting Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks). Starring Becky G., Naomi Scott, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler and, oddly, Bryan Cranston. (Credit: Lionsgate / Kimberley French)

‘The Belko Experiment’ (March 17)

This horror film, with a script from "Guardians of the Galaxy" mastermind James Gunn, has a crazy concept where 80 workers are locked in an office building and told through an intercom that if they don't kill 30 people in 2 hours, 60 of them will die. Starring Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley, John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona and Michael Rooker. (Credit: MGM)

‘Burn Your Maps’ (March 17)

"Room" star Jacob Tremblay plays a young boy who one day starts believing that he's a Mongolian goat herder, which, as you might imagine, causes some problems at home. Also starring Vera Farmiga, Virginia Madsen and Marton Csokas. (Credit: Cinelou Films)

‘T2: Trainspotting’ (March 17)

Set 20 years after the original film, Ewan McGregor's Mark Renton is back in Scotland and gets the crew of Sick Boy, Spud and Begbie back together in this sequel from returning director Danny Boyle. (Credit: Sony Pictures / Jaap Buitendijk)

‘All Nighter’ (March 17)

After his daughter goes missing, a father and his daughter's ex-boyfriend have to team up to find her in this comedy. Starring J.K. Simmons, Analeigh Tipton, Emile Hirsch and Kristen Schaal. (Credit: Beth Dubber)

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (March 17)

This tale as old as time goes live action as Disney brings its beloved animated to musical to life with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. And yes, all your favorite talking housewares are here, from Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) to Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson). (Credit: Disney)

‘Song to Song’ (March 17)

A movie with "Song" in the title that also stars Ryan Gosling? Could this be "La La Land 2?" No. This is the latest Terrence Malick film, a twisting romantic drama with an all-star cast of Gosling, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett set in the Austin, Texas, music scene. (Credit: Broad Green Pictures / Van Redin)

‘Kong: Skull Island’ (March 10)

The classic movie monster gets another cinematic showcase in this fun action/adventure set in the 1970s. A group of explorers head off to the dangerous Skull Island where they encounter the giant ape and a slew of other dangerous creatures. The all-star cast features Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Chuck Zlotnick)