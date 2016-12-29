Netflix has updated its roster of TV shows and movies to stream.

Here are the highlights:

'Superman' films, Jan. 1 Have yourself a superhero-filled day as you binge five "Superman" films, from 1978's "Superman: The Movie" to 2006's "Superman Returns." (Credit: David James) Have yourself a superhero-filled day as you binge five "Superman" films, from 1978's "Superman: The Movie" to 2006's "Superman Returns." (Credit: David James)

'Alice Through the Looking Glass,' Jan. 11 Alice is back to save the day -- and the Hatter -- but can she do it in time? "Alice Through the Looking Glass" isn't lacking interesting plot twists. (Credit: Walt Disney Pictures / Peter Mountain) Alice is back to save the day -- and the Hatter -- but can she do it in time? "Alice Through the Looking Glass" isn't lacking interesting plot twists. (Credit: Walt Disney Pictures / Peter Mountain)

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' (Season 1), Jan. 13 The Baudelaire orphans must face the evil Count Olaf to unlock sacred family secrets in this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix) The Baudelaire orphans must face the evil Count Olaf to unlock sacred family secrets in this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix)

'Fuller House' (Seasons 1-2) Because one season just wasn't enough, we get to continue to watch yet another generation grow up in the Tanner house -- with Kimmy, Stephanie and D.J., of course. (Credit: Netflix / Michael Yarish) Because one season just wasn't enough, we get to continue to watch yet another generation grow up in the Tanner house -- with Kimmy, Stephanie and D.J., of course. (Credit: Netflix / Michael Yarish)

'The Little Rascals' Falling in love is hard when you're young ... and a member of the "He-Man Woman-Haters" club. Watch Alfalfa try to win Darla's heart all over again. (Credit: Netflix ) Falling in love is hard when you're young ... and a member of the "He-Man Woman-Haters" club. Watch Alfalfa try to win Darla's heart all over again. (Credit: Netflix )

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' (Seasons 1-2) Should you leave the past in the past when it comes to a failed marriage? Probably. (Credit: Bravo / Carole Segal) Should you leave the past in the past when it comes to a failed marriage? Probably. (Credit: Bravo / Carole Segal)

'The Jungle Book' Yes, animals can talk ... and raise human children. See your childhood favorite, "The Jungle Book," come to life in the 2016 remake. Warning: The realistic animation may make Shere Khan (the tiger villain) a bit scarier than you remember. (Credit: Walt Disney Pictures) Yes, animals can talk ... and raise human children. See your childhood favorite, "The Jungle Book," come to life in the 2016 remake. Warning: The realistic animation may make Shere Khan (the tiger villain) a bit scarier than you remember. (Credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Hold on just a little bit longer, "Gilmore Girls" fans. The show's reboot will bring us all back to Stars Hollow on Black Friday, and hopefully, answer all of our burning questions -- like who will Rory end up with? If you can't wait, get your Gilmore fix by binging on the original seasons, which are also on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix ) Hold on just a little bit longer, "Gilmore Girls" fans. The show's reboot will bring us all back to Stars Hollow on Black Friday, and hopefully, answer all of our burning questions -- like who will Rory end up with? If you can't wait, get your Gilmore fix by binging on the original seasons, which are also on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix )

'Boyhood' You probably haven't seen anything like Richard Linklater's "Boyhood." The film, which won the 2015 Oscar for best motion picture of the year, follows a boy, Ellar Coltrane, for 12 years, without subbing in different actors. (Credit: IFC / Matt Lankes) You probably haven't seen anything like Richard Linklater's "Boyhood." The film, which won the 2015 Oscar for best motion picture of the year, follows a boy, Ellar Coltrane, for 12 years, without subbing in different actors. (Credit: IFC / Matt Lankes)

'The Ranch' (Season 1, Parts 1-2) Seeing Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher from "That '70s show" together again is reason enough to watch this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne) Seeing Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher from "That '70s show" together again is reason enough to watch this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne)

'Black Mirror' (Seasons 1-3) *Cue the screeching "Twilight Zone" theme song* "Black Mirror" is pretty much the modern British version of that sci-fi classic. (Credit: Netflix / Laurie Sparham) *Cue the screeching "Twilight Zone" theme song* "Black Mirror" is pretty much the modern British version of that sci-fi classic. (Credit: Netflix / Laurie Sparham) (Credit: Netflix / Laurie Sparham)

'Chewing Gum' (Season 1) This one is for everyone who spent their teenage years under the reign of strict (and religious) parents. (Credit: Netflix) This one is for everyone who spent their teenage years under the reign of strict (and religious) parents. (Credit: Netflix)

'Kung Fu Panda 3' Did you ever think you'd see the day when Po blossomed to become a kung fu master? The animated film may be for children, but feel free to stream it if you're in need of an innocent laugh. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation) Did you ever think you'd see the day when Po blossomed to become a kung fu master? The animated film may be for children, but feel free to stream it if you're in need of an innocent laugh. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

'Glitch' (Season 1) Is it ever really a good thing when the deceased return from the dead? Probably not. (Credit: Netflix) Is it ever really a good thing when the deceased return from the dead? Probably not. (Credit: Netflix)

'The Flash' (Seasons 1-2) You didn't think the drama would end after Flash defeated Eobard Thawne, did you? In the second season, he tries to save the city from a slew of villains. ... again. (Credit: The CW / Cate Cameron) You didn't think the drama would end after Flash defeated Eobard Thawne, did you? In the second season, he tries to save the city from a slew of villains. ... again. (Credit: The CW / Cate Cameron)

'American Horror Story: Hotel' (Season 5) The fifth season of "American Horror Story" (starring Lady Gaga) focuses on a haunted 90-year-old hotel that's filled with a strange mix of guests that you probably wouldn't want to room next to. (Credit: Suzanne Tenner) The fifth season of "American Horror Story" (starring Lady Gaga) focuses on a haunted 90-year-old hotel that's filled with a strange mix of guests that you probably wouldn't want to room next to. (Credit: Suzanne Tenner)

'The Vampire Diaries' (Seasons 1-7) If Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) was one of the main reasons you kept watching this series, bring the tissues when you tune into the seventh season. Stefan and Caroline become the show's newest lovebirds once Elena departs. (Credit: The CW Network) If Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) was one of the main reasons you kept watching this series, bring the tissues when you tune into the seventh season. Stefan and Caroline become the show's newest lovebirds once Elena departs. (Credit: The CW Network)

'The Originals' (Seasons 1-3) We left off with Rebekah trying to protect Klaus' new daughter, but if the first two seasons taught us anything, it's that no one is really safe in the vampire-infested city of New Orleans. (Credit: The CW) We left off with Rebekah trying to protect Klaus' new daughter, but if the first two seasons taught us anything, it's that no one is really safe in the vampire-infested city of New Orleans. (Credit: The CW)

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Want to know what not to do in a relationship? Watch "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." (Credit: BPI / Michael Gibson) Want to know what not to do in a relationship? Watch "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." (Credit: BPI / Michael Gibson)

'How To Get Away With Murder' (Seasons 1-2) The second season takes on a whole new case when adopted siblings are charged with murder. Plus, we figure out what really happened to Rebecca. (Credit: ABC / Mitchell Haaseth) The second season takes on a whole new case when adopted siblings are charged with murder. Plus, we figure out what really happened to Rebecca. (Credit: ABC / Mitchell Haaseth)

'Titanic' No, we're still not over the fact that Rose let go. (Credit: AFP) No, we're still not over the fact that Rose let go. (Credit: AFP)

'Amanda Knox' Is she innocent or guilty? This new Netflix documentary about the famous Amanda Knox case leaves it up to you to decide this time. (Credit: Netflix) Is she innocent or guilty? This new Netflix documentary about the famous Amanda Knox case leaves it up to you to decide this time. (Credit: Netflix)

'Shameless' (Seasons 1-6) Carl is released from juvenile detention, Debbie deals with being a teen mom and Frank struggles with his parental roles. In other words, the sixth season is dysfunctional in typical Gallagher fashion. (Credit: Showtime / Chuck Hodes) Carl is released from juvenile detention, Debbie deals with being a teen mom and Frank struggles with his parental roles. In other words, the sixth season is dysfunctional in typical Gallagher fashion. (Credit: Showtime / Chuck Hodes)

'The Wedding Planner' A classic romantic comedy, this film follows Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey as they, you guessed it, fall for each other. This is way, way before the "McConaissance," in case you were wondering. (Credit: BPI / Ron Batzdorff) A classic romantic comedy, this film follows Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey as they, you guessed it, fall for each other. This is way, way before the "McConaissance," in case you were wondering. (Credit: BPI / Ron Batzdorff)