Get ready to watch a ton of TV this season.
"New Girl" star Hannah Simone is gearing up as host of a new survival-themed competition series, "Kicking and Screaming." Susan Sarandon has a main role in FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan." Plus, Netflix is adding a stop-motion action comedy featuring a talking dog to the mix.
Here are all the shows you need to know about.
‘Twin Peaks’ (May 21)
‘I Love Dick’ (May 12)
‘Anne’ (May 12)
‘American Gods’ (April 30)
‘Dear White People’ (April 28)
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (April 26)
'Great News' (April 25)
‘Genius’ (April 25)
'Mary Kills People' (April 23)
‘Girlboss’ (April 21)
‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ (April 21)
‘Famous in Love’ (April 18)
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ (April 14)
