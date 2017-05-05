Get ready to watch a ton of TV this season.

"New Girl" star Hannah Simone is gearing up as host of a new survival-themed competition series, "Kicking and Screaming." Susan Sarandon has a main role in FX's "Feud: Bette and Joan." Plus, Netflix is adding a stop-motion action comedy featuring a talking dog to the mix.

Here are all the shows you need to know about.

‘Twin Peaks’ (May 21)

The seminal mystery from David Lynch and Mark Frost is returning after more than 25 years. There's just about no information out about the show, except for casting, which will include a lot of familiar faces like Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick). (May 21, Showtime, 9 p.m.) (Credit: Showtime / Patrick Wymore)

‘I Love Dick’ (May 12)

From Jill Soloway, creator of Amazon's hit "Transparent," comes this comedy about a husband and wife who both fall in love with a professor named Dick. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne and Kevin Bacon. (May 12, Amazon) (Credit: Amazon Prime Video / Leann Mueller)

‘Anne’ (May 12)

The classic story "Anne of Green Gables" gets a new adaptation featuring Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson. (May 12, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Caitlin Cronenberg)

‘American Gods’ (April 30)

Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel comes to the small screen from Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. The story uses Norse mythology on the American landscape for a story about an ex-con tasked with finding old gods for a battle of deities. Starring Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane and Emily Browning. (April 30, Starz, 9 p.m.) (Credit: Starz Entertainment)

‘Dear White People’ (April 28)

The 2014 satirical film about race relations at a college is turned into a 10-episode series. (April 28, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Adam Rose)

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (April 26)

Margaret Atwood's famed dystopian novel about a world where America is run by a dictator is brought to life with stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes and Samira Wiley. (April 26, Hulu) (Credit: Hulu)

'Great News' (April 25)

Much as "30 Rock" did for variety shows, "Great News" aims to do for cable news. Briga Heelan stars as Katie, an up-and-coming producer at a Secaucus cable news show who is horrified to learn that her mother (Andrea Martin) comes to the show as an intern. From executive producers Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. (April 25, NBC, 9 p.m.) (Credit: NBC / Eric Liebowitz)

‘Genius’ (April 25)

This anthology series debuts with this 10-episode run about Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush), from his time as a patent clerk to his genius scientific work. From executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, who also directed. Based on the biography by Walter Isaacson. (April 25, Nat Geo) (Credit: National Geographic / Dusan Martincek)

'Mary Kills People' (April 23)

This six-episode Canadian import stars Caroline Dhavernas as a doctor who spends her off time secretly helping sick patients who want to end their life. (April 23, Lifetime, 10 p.m.) (Credit: Christos Kalohoridis)

‘Girlboss’ (April 21)

Based on the autobiography by Sophia Amoruso, this comedy from Kay Cannon ("Pitch Perfect," "30 Rock") stars Britt Robertson a woman who builds an online fashion company. (April 21, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Karen Ballard)

‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ (April 21)

The Science Guy sets up shop at Netflix for this new science-themed talk show, who will be joined by correspondents Karlie Kloss, Derek Muller, Nazeem Hussain, Joanna Hausmann and Emily Calandrelli. (April 21, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix / Eddy Chen)

‘Famous in Love’ (April 18)

Bella Thorne takes the lead in this drama -- so long in production that it was originally picked up by ABC Family -- about a college student who lands a huge movie role, and how that changes her life. There is also a subplot about a missing pop star. Expect some Drama with a capital D. (April 18, Freeform, 9 p.m.) (Credit: Freeform / Eric McCandless)

‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ (April 14)

The cult television series -- about a guy trapped with his robot friends, riffing on terrible movies -- returns with comedian Jonah Ray in the lead role and Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt as a pair of mad scientists. (April 14, Netflix) (Credit: “Mystery Science Theater 3000")

‘The Son’ (April 8)

Based on the novel from Philipp Meyer, this 10-episode series tells the story of Eli McCullough, from his youth in 1849 where he was kidnapped by the Comanches through to his adulthood when he runs a Texas cattle empire. Starring Pierce Brosnan. (April 8, AMC, 9 p.m.) (Credit: AMC / Van Redin)

‘First Dates’ (April 7)

Drew Barrymore hosts this reality series from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, where viewers watch a series of first dates going on at a restaurant. (April 7, NBC, 8 p.m.) (Credit: NBCUniversal)

‘Brockmire’ (April 5)

Hank Azaria returns to television in this comedy about sportscaster Jim Brockmire, who once was a famed baseball announcer who had a meltdown. A decade later, he's trying to make a comeback, starting in the minor leagues. Also starring Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams. (April 5, IFC, 10 p.m.) (Credit: IFC / Erika Doss)

‘Nobodies’ (March 29)

This comedy focuses on a trio of actors (Hugh Davidson, left, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf) who want their famous friends to help them achieve fame. Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are executive producers on the show, which has already been renewed for a second season. (March 29, TV Land, 10 p.m.) (Credit: TV Land / Evans Vestal Ward)

‘Imaginary Mary’ (March 29)

From Adam F. Goldberg, creator of "The Goldbergs," comes this comedy about a woman named Alice (Jenna Elfman), who is surprised when Mary, her imaginary friend from childhood (a CGI character voiced by Rachel Dratch), returns. (March 29, ABC, 8:30 p.m.) (Credit: ABC / Katie Yu)

‘Rebel’ (March 28)

This police drama from John Singleton stars Danielle Moné Truitt as Rebecca "Rebel" Knight, who leaves the force to begin working as a private investigator after her brother is killed by an officer. Also starring Method Man, Mykelti Williamson and Giancarlo Esposito. (March 28, BET, 9 p.m.) (Credit: BET)

‘Shots Fired’ (March 22)

This 10-part drama follows an incident in North Carolina where a white teen is shot by a black police officer. Starring Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, Helen Hunt, DeWanda Wise and Richard Dreyfuss. (March 22, Fox, 8 p.m.) (Credit: FOX)

‘Julie’s Greenroom’ (March 17)

The legendary Julie Andrews takes the lead in the puppet-filled educational preschool series focusing on music and theater. It features puppets from The Jim Henson Co. as well as a slew of big-name guest stars, including Alec Baldwin, Tituss Burgess, Josh Groban, David Hyde Pierce, Idina Menzel and more. (March 17, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix )

‘Snatch’ (March 16)

This series, starring, from left, Lucien Laviscount, Luke Pasqualino, Phoebe Dynevor, Rupert Grint and Ed Westwick, not pictured, is based on the British crime comedy from Guy Ritchie. (March 16, Crackle) (Credit: Crackle / Matt Squire)

‘Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live’ (March 14)

The name kind of says it all. The reliably funny actor and host is joined by other famous folks as they build stuff live on television. For fans of tools and stuff. (March 14, Spike, 10 p.m.) (Credit: Spike)

‘Samurai Jack’ (March 11)

The animated series returns for a fifth and final season well more than a decade after it last aired. Creator Genndy Tartakovsky is back, as is Phil LaMarr, the voice of Jack. This series is set 50 years after the end of the fourth season. (March 11, Adult Swim, 11 p.m.) (Credit: Adult Swim)

‘Buddy Thunderstruck’ (March 10)

This stop-motion animated action comedy follows the title dog, who races a semi-truck and hangs out with his ferret mechanic pal. (March 10, Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

‘Kicking and Screaming’ (March 9)

This competition series pairs a survival expert with a camping hater, and puts them in the Fiji jungle. Surviving team gets $500,000. Hosted by "New Girl" star Hannah Simone. (March 9, Fox, 9 p.m.) (Credit: Fox / Jeff Neira)

‘Trial & Error’ (March 7)

A new anything from treasured icon John Lithgow is a reason to celebrate. Here, he plays a poetry professor from a Southern town who is accused of killing his wife. Filmed like a true crime documentary, New York City lawyer Josh Segal (Nicholas D'Agosto) comes down to defend him. Was (My Cousin) Vinny busy? Also starring Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd, Krysta Rodriguez and Steven Boyer. (March 7, NBC, 9:30 p.m.) (Credit: NBC / Tyler Golden)

‘The Partner’ (March 7)

Marcus Lemonis, the man behind the addictive business-saving based reality series "The Profit," is searching for a business partner in this new competition show. (March 7, CNBC, 10 p.m.) (Credit: NBCUniversal / Paul Drinkwater)

‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ (March 5)

Here's another anthology series from Ryan Murphy. This one's about two stars of the big screen -- Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon), and their feud in and around the making of "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" Also starring Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman. (March 5, FX, 10 p.m.) (Credit: FX / Suzanne Tenner)

‘Chicago Justice’ (March 5)

As he did with the "Law & Order" franchise, Dick Wolf keeps turning out new "Chicago" shows, with this latest one focusing on the state's team of prosecutors and investigators going after the biggest cases. Starring Philip Winchester as Peter Stone, who is the son of "Law & Order's" Ben Stone. Also featuring Carl Weathers, Monica Barbaro, Jon Seda and Joelle Carter. (March 5, NBC, 9 p.m.) (Credit: NBC / Parrish Lewis)

‘Making History’ (March 5)

Time travel is trending in television this season, following in the footsteps of NBC's "Timeless" in the fall and shadowed a half hour later on ABC with "Time After Time." This one is a comedy starring the wonderful Adam Pally ("Happy Endings") as a facilities manager at a Massachusetts college who goes back in time to court a woman (Leighton Meester). He has to bring in his professor buddy (Yassir Lester) to help keep history straight. (March 5, Fox, 8:30 p.m.) (Credit: Fox / Jennifer Clasen)

‘Time After Time’ (March 5)

Here it is, the other time travel series. This is based on the book and movie of the same name -- I forgive you if you don't know about the 1979 Malcolm McDowell movie -- and is a sci-fi thriller about H.G. Wells, who is transported to Manhattan to chase Jack the Ripper. Starring Freddie Stroma, Josh Bowman and Genesis Rodriguez. (March 5, ABC/7, 9 p.m.) (Credit: ABC / Sarah Shatz)