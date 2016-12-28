A Saturday night in New York City is always filled with a wealth of options. Those choices are magnified when it just so happens to also be New Year’s Eve.

For music fans, this NYE offers everything from long-running jam bands to legendary DJs to several styles of jazz. What it doesn’t have is Kanye West, who canceled a scheduled show at the Barclays Center, along with the rest of his 2016 tour dates, due to health issues.

Here’s a look at some concerts to consider.

Phish While the band has taken a few years off here and there, Phish is quickly becoming as much a part of Manhattan's New Year's Eve landscape as the ball drop in Times Square. The jam band has lit up the city every year this decade, with the exception of 2014. This year, the band is supporting a new album, "Big Boat," which was released in October. (Madison Square Garden, $85) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano)

Gov't Mule Gov't Mule is promising a three-set show for NYE, with one focusing on their own music and the others focusing on the music of the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead. The jammy blues-rockers are also promising plenty of special guests. (Beacon Theatre, $65-$89.50) (Credit: Getty Images for Blackbird Productions / Mike Coppola)

Chris Botti Botti will ring in 2017 during his 12th annual holiday residency at the Blue Note. Easily crossing over between jazz and pop, Botti's latest album, 2012's "Impressions," featured guests including Vince Gill, Herbie Hancock and Mark Knopfler. It also won a Grammy for best instrumental album. (Blue Note, $95-$185) (Credit: Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic)

Kamasi Washington Washington is one of the biggest names to come out of the jazz scene in years. His broad stylistic range, which he displayed in his 2015 triple album "The Epic," encompasses hip-hop, funk and R&B. Washington collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on "To Pimp a Butterfly" and has also worked with artists including Snoop Dogg, McCoy Tyner and Flying Lotus. (Brooklyn Bowl, $65-$75) (Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt)

John Digweed Digweed has been a fixture on the dance music scene since the early '90s, but is hardly one to rest on his laurels. He remains passionate about seeking out the latest sounds and is known for marathon sets, like an 11-hour performance at a club in Montreal last year. He'll take it slightly easier at Output, with a set that is expected to clock in at a mere eight hours. (Output, $50-$70) (Credit: Getty Images / Miles Willis)

Guided by Voices Over a 20-plus-year career, Guided by Voices has become known for several things, like the size of its catalog (23 studio albums, plus 22 solo albums from frontman Robert Pollard), an ever-changing lineup and classic-rock influenced hooks. But perhaps the band is most known for the party atmosphere of its booze-fueled live shows, which seems fitting for New Year's Eve. (Music Hall of Williamsburg, $65-$70) (Credit: Getty Images / Cory Schwartz)

The Lone Bellow A mellower take on classic rock comes from The Lone Bellow, which is heavily influenced by The Band and Fleetwood Mac, with memorable melodies and beautiful harmonies. Fans of Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers will feel at home. (Bowery Ballroom, $40) (Credit: Getty Images for Americana Music / Rick Diamond)

Brazilian Girls The long-running New York band, which has no Brazilians and only one woman, has been increasingly active over the past year as it gets ready to release its first album since 2008. Its party-starting mixture of electronic music, jazz, reggae and Latin music remains intact. (Rough Trade, $35-$45) (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder)

Snarky Puppy A collective of up to 40 people who perform in various combinations, Snarky Puppy is a boundary-hopping group that is based in jazz and funk. With its shifting lineup, ability to play a wide variety of styles, and collaborators ranging from Justin Timberlake to David Crosby, a Snarky Puppy show is a place where anything can happen. (Irving Plaza, $49.50) (Credit: Getty Images for Universal Music / Christopher Polk)