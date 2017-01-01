Mariah Carey had a rough end to 2016. The "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest" headliner botched her performance in Times Square, just minutes before the ball drop.

Carey appeared to be having technical problems from the start. After her lip-syncing of "Auld Lang Syne" didn't quite match up with the music, she stopped singing altogether during what was supposed to be a performance of her song "Emotions."

"We didn't have a soundcheck for this New Year's, baby," she told the crowd. Carey then suggested the audience should sing the song.

She tried to lip-sync the next song, "We Belong Together," but gave up part way through, ending the performance with, "It just don't get any better" before walking off stage.

She later tweeted, "Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂."

But many on Twitter reacted a little more harshly. See what some had to say below.

Here's to a fresh start in 2017.