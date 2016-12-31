There's nothing like New Year's Eve in NYC.

More than 2 million people gathered in Times Square to see the ball drop and get a glimpse of the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" performers.

Mariah Carey is this year's headliner, and Thomas Rhett, Gloria Estefan and DNCE are also slated to perform.

If you didn't make the trek to Times Square to watch the ball drop, check out the scenes, performances and more below.

Fireworks explode on top of 1 Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) Fireworks explode on top of 1 Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Mutsumi Suzuki, 21, of Japan, stands in the crowd in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) Mutsumi Suzuki, 21, of Japan, stands in the crowd in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

A woman in the crowd waves in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) A woman in the crowd waves in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote) Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square on New Years Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Police officers patrol Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Police officers patrol Times Square before the New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

People gather in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) People gather in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

People gather in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss) People gather in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

People wait behind police barriers in Times Square for the New Year's Eve 2017 celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) People wait behind police barriers in Times Square for the New Year's Eve 2017 celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A view of Times Square from the Supernova Lounge at Novotel Hotel on 52nd Street before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) A view of Times Square from the Supernova Lounge at Novotel Hotel on 52nd Street before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Melanie Metz, 20, from Rockland, New York, waits in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) Melanie Metz, 20, from Rockland, New York, waits in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

People line up behind police barriers on 52nd Street before being let in to Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) People line up behind police barriers on 52nd Street before being let in to Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

People were interviewed from one of the viewing pens during the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) People were interviewed from one of the viewing pens during the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

People wait behind police barriers for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) People wait behind police barriers for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Jorge Garcia, 43, traveled from Illinois to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) Jorge Garcia, 43, traveled from Illinois to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

People in Times Square relax before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) People in Times Square relax before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Rafat Sundaya, 48, traveled from Chicago to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) Rafat Sundaya, 48, traveled from Chicago to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

From left, Elicia Stanley, 44, and her friend Rondalyn Spurlock, 44, traveled from Los Angeles to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) From left, Elicia Stanley, 44, and her friend Rondalyn Spurlock, 44, traveled from Los Angeles to be in Times Square for the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A dog from the NYPD canine unit with officers in Times Square before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine) A dog from the NYPD canine unit with officers in Times Square before the 2017 New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)