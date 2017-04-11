Whether you live and breathe pop, hip-hop or rock music, there's a concert for you.
There's no shortage of high-profile bands and artists slated to perform in NYC, from The Weeknd to Lady Gaga to Luke Bryan.
Here's who to see around NYC.
Chris Brown (April 24)
Future (May 19)
Laura Marling (May 20)
ADVERTISEMENT
Governors Ball (June 2-4)
The Weeknd (June 6-7)
The Chainsmokers (June 9-10)
Jack Johnson (June 14)
Neil Diamond (June 15 and 17)
ADVERTISEMENT
Classic East fest (July 29-30)
Coldplay (Aug. 1)
J. Cole (Aug. 1)
Lady Gaga (Aug. 28)
Bruno Mars (Sept. 22 and Oct. 4)
ADVERTISEMENT